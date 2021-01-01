Christophe CHAMPIGNY

Extensive product management experience over last 8 years for M2M and Internet of Things industry.
Strong business acumen with extensive experience in B2B markets (Energy, Transportation, Automotive and Smart City).
Knowledge of leading Internet of Things technologies, development methodologies and technical architectures.
Leadership of new product development and introduction to market through cross functional team (R&D, Operations, Sales, Quality, Marketing) and multi-cultural teams.
Positive minded, inspire teams to think out of the box through effective use of experience to build value for customers and internal stakeholder.
Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Management
M2M
Embedded Software
Embedded System
Wireless
Mobile Devices
Product Management
LPWA
IoT
LTE
Objets connectés
Product Lifecycle Management
Return on Investment
manage forecast reviews
Funnel composition analysis
Market analysis
SWOT Analysis
ROI
RTOS
Internet of Things
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SharePoint
Oracle
Qlik Sense
B2B
Transportation
Energy
Smart City