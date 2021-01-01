Christophe CHAMPIGNY

Menu

Extensive product management experience over last 8 years for M2M and Internet of Things industry.
Strong business acumen with extensive experience in B2B markets (Energy, Transportation, Automotive and Smart City).
Knowledge of leading Internet of Things technologies, development methodologies and technical architectures.
Leadership of new product development and introduction to market through cross functional team (R&D, Operations, Sales, Quality, Marketing) and multi-cultural teams.
Positive minded, inspire teams to think out of the box through effective use of experience to build value for customers and internal stakeholder.

Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Management
M2M
Embedded Software
Embedded System
Wireless
Mobile Devices
Product Management
LPWA
IoT
LTE
Objets connectés
Product Lifecycle Management
Return on Investment
manage forecast reviews
Funnel composition analysis
Market analysis
SWOT Analysis
ROI
RTOS
Internet of Things
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SharePoint
Oracle
Qlik Sense
B2B
Transportation
Energy
Smart City

  • Atos SE - Product Manager

    Marketing | Les Clayes sous Bois 2019 - maintenant High Performance Computing

  • Sierra Wireless - IoT/M2M Product Line Manager

    Marketing | ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2013 - 2019 - Develop, launched and operated several products to market including LPWA and Automotive cellular module.
    - Product lifecycle management and go to market.
    - Product plan set up, business case consolidation and ROI.
    - Define customers and market requirements, establish targeted cost and required milestone for project execution.
    - Determine product pricing and manage forecast reviews.
    - Performed Portfolio P&L and SWOT analysis to drive strategic decision.
    - Project development follow up and key performance indicator monitoring to ensure timely delivery to market and product performance.
    - Funnel composition analysis, market analysis and competitive intelligence.
    - Lead Opportunity qualification and decks preparation for customers and sales team.

  • Sierra Wireless - Software Product Line Manager

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2010 - 2013 - Application Framework software roadmap, backlog prioritization and planning.
    - Define, implement and analyse key performance metric to measure product success and improve delivery plan
    - Budget definition and ROI management.
    - Ensure proper priority definition for smooth release of new features to customers

  • Sierra Wireless - IoT/M2M Field Application Engineer

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2010 - Europe and Middle-East areas
    - Key account technical relationship management
    - Focus on Energy and Transportation market
    - Contribute to customer products and services definition

  • Antycip - Field Application Engineer

    2003 - 2006 - Pre-sales and post-sales support for development tools: compiler, debugger, RTOS, protocol stack and middleware management in distribution environment
    - Customer training

  • Equip'Trans - R&D Engineer

    1999 - 2002 - Design and develop hardware and software of industrial data communication devices.

