Christophe CHAMPIGNY

Extensive product management experience over last 8 years for M2M and Internet of Things industry.

Strong business acumen with extensive experience in B2B markets (Energy, Transportation, Automotive and Smart City).

Knowledge of leading Internet of Things technologies, development methodologies and technical architectures.

Leadership of new product development and introduction to market through cross functional team (R&D, Operations, Sales, Quality, Marketing) and multi-cultural teams.

Positive minded, inspire teams to think out of the box through effective use of experience to build value for customers and internal stakeholder.



Mes compétences :

Télécommunications

Management

M2M

Embedded Software

Embedded System

Wireless

Mobile Devices

Product Management

LPWA

IoT

LTE

Objets connectés

Product Lifecycle Management

Return on Investment

manage forecast reviews

Funnel composition analysis

Market analysis

SWOT Analysis

ROI

RTOS

Internet of Things

Microsoft Office

Microsoft SharePoint

Oracle

Qlik Sense

B2B

Transportation

Energy

Smart City