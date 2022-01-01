Christophe CHASTAN

Mes compétences :
CEO
Cuisine
General manager
Hotel
Manager
restaurant
Entreprises
Domaine de Bodeuc
- Owner
2010 - maintenant
TBD
- General Manager
2009 - maintenant
Powercom
- CEO
2006 - 2009Powercom is a holding regrouping 8 companies actives in the field of distribution of IT products (Apple) in Czech Republic (CDS), Slovakia (SDS), Hungary (HDS), Romania (IRIS), Bulgaria (BBS), Croatia (PCS Cro), Serbia (PCS Serb), Slovenia (PCS Slo), as well as a pan Eastern European Distribution chain (Istyle). powercom is strong of a team of 200 specialists, active in the field of professional distribution (1000 resellers), Preferred direct accounts, operators, as well as in Retail (Main Retail chains and 8 E-Commerce Webs sites).
Main Achievements:
Restructured the retail part (Istyle, 20 shops, 80 kiosks) to break even
Introduced a new logistic scheme (direct shipment) reducing inventory value from 7M to 5 M Euro’s.
Managed to generate first three quarters flat YoY revenue (while IT for the region decreased by 30%)
Unified 9 different structures under a common leadership.
Managed brand transition
Implement ND4 pricing Scheme, a new Apple owned pricing methodology.
Dell
- General Manager Russia & CIS
MONTPELLIER2003 - 2006Increased 12 fold the quaterly revenue within 8 quarters
Churned previous team to a new performing structure of 25 specialists.
Increased penetration of the brand in distribution, Systems Integrators, and retail segments.
Increased notebooks sales by 600% and tripled the server and storage revenue.
Implemented a service hub and strategy for all product lines throughout the country.
Won major key accounts with Yearly contracts exceeding 30M$ (Central Bank, Saving Bank, Gazprom, Pension fund, Russal, Lukoil….)
Introduced Dell in media through an extensive lobbying.
Created a second tier incentive and marketing program in the SMB segment.
Implemented a tight price control from end user to importers