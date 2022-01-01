Christophe DENOYELLE

-
Colas Rail
- Directeur des Offres - Systèmes & international
MAISONS LAFFITTE
2017 - maintenant
-
Eiffage rail
- Project Director
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2012 - 2017
High speed line projet "BPL"
Trackwork scope
-
Alstom Transport TGS
- Engineering Manager Infrastructure
2010 - 2011
Responsable Ingenierie du departement Infrastructures ferroviaires d'Alstom Transport TGS.
Activites d'ingenieries couvrant:
- voie ferree
- catenaires
- Alimentation / Sous-stations
- E&M et LV
- Applications APS (Alimentation par le Sol)
-
Alstom Transport
- Infrastructure Project Manager
2009 - 2010
In addition to former responsibilies as Trackwork project manager
In charge of all OCS aspects as Infrastructure Project Manager (Track + OCS) for Marmaray project
Since Jan 2010
In parallel, also project director for the Alstom/TSO JV, which is the entity undertaking the trackwork activities for Marmaray project
-
Alstom Transport - TGS
- Project manager
2007 - 2009
Singapore
Trackwork and logistic manager for the "Circle Line" metro project (longest underground metro line and depot in the world).
80 m of tracks in concrete
Then project manager for "Downtonw line" trackwork project from 01/02/09
240 MSGD (120 Meuros) project
-
Spie Rail
- Track & Catenary - Export department manager
2006 - 2007
Cergy-Pontoise, France
-
Spie Rail
- Project manager - Track & Catenary export dpt
2005 - 2006
-
Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd
- Permanent Way Responsible Engineer (PWay R.E.)
2002 - 2005
Pway RE = position defined & recognised by Railtrack/Network Rail
(equivalent of Project manager)
In charge of successive projects (all trackwork aspects) within the frame of the "South Manchester Alliance" including Amec Spie Rail, Ansaldo, Amec and Railtrack
- Route 7 target cost definition
- Route 7 part 1 implementation (70 km of track renewals from Wimslow to Crewe)
- Stockport renewal project (renewal and upgrading of Stockport area - 75 turnouts and track renewals)
- Route 7 part 2 detailed design (resignalling and renewal of 60 turnouts)
In addition in charge of Track & OCS design office for Amec Spie Rail, and track tenders for tramway bids in UK (Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh)
-
Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd
- Bid manager - Track & Catenary
2001 - 2002
Manchester Metrolink tender
Bid for 150 km of new tramway lines in Greater Manchester, covering the full system including operation & maintenance.
In charge of all trackwork & catenary aspects for the tender (8 months)
-
Spie Enertrans
- Maintenance trainer
Cergy
1999 - 1999
Greece, Athens
In charge of maintenance training and spare parts strategy for Client.
Act as a trainer for the 4-weeks training programme, incl. site demonstration.
In parallel, closure of design specifications and as-built documentation for formal hand-over to Attiko Metro.
-
Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd
- Trackwork Manager
1999 - 2001
Manchester, UK
MSCIP project (Manchester South Capacity Improvement Project)
Signalling renewal project.
Initially in charge of defining the Target Cost with Client (Railtrack) and partners (Amec, Ansaldo, James Scott) for 6 months.
After approval of Target Cost, in charge of management of all trackwork aspects of the project, cost/programme/quality:
- design, including coordination with French design team
- procurement (first use of new RT60 standards)
- Development of safety case for use of French point machine and locking mechanism system on UK turnouts
- management of construction programme - works in weekend possessions and medium-size full blockades
Two years project
-
Spie Enertrans
- Design Engineer
Cergy
1996 - 1996
France, Cergy-Pontoise
From December 1995 to September 1996:
Athens Metro project Lines 2&3
in charge of finalising technical specifications and design documents, including construction drawings + participation to FAT for turnouts
Then in charge of transfering design activity from France to Greece
-
Spie Enertrans
- Site supervisor
Cergy
1996 - 1998
Greece, Athens
Site supervisor for Sepot depot installation (7km of ballasted tracks, 1.6 fixed tracks, 39 turnouts, 12 months)then for construction of Line 2 phase 1 (3.2 km of concrete tracks)
In parallel design manager of site design office
-
Spie Drouard
- Design engineer
Cergy
1994 - 1996
France, Cergy-Pontoise
Design engineer for railway department, in charge of technical support for various Drouard project (RATP, Rouen, TVR) and export tenders (Buenos Aires, Athens metro, Statbahn Berlin).
also developped N&V reduction product (DS Isorail sleeper, Syresca fastening).
Participation to Brite Euram III research project