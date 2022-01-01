Menu

Christophe DENOYELLE

MAISONS LAFFITTE

En résumé

Responsable de projet ferroviaire, avec experience importante sur des projets complexes (systemes ou lots séparés) principalement a l'export, tant en ingenierie que management de projet ainsi qu'en construction dans les domaines de la voie ferree et de la catenaire.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Trackworks
Procurement
Engineering
Construction

Entreprises

  • Colas Rail - Directeur des Offres - Systèmes & international

    MAISONS LAFFITTE 2017 - maintenant

  • Eiffage rail - Project Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - 2017 High speed line projet "BPL"
    Trackwork scope

  • Alstom Transport TGS - Engineering Manager Infrastructure

    2010 - 2011 Responsable Ingenierie du departement Infrastructures ferroviaires d'Alstom Transport TGS.
    Activites d'ingenieries couvrant:
    - voie ferree
    - catenaires
    - Alimentation / Sous-stations
    - E&M et LV
    - Applications APS (Alimentation par le Sol)

  • Alstom Transport - Infrastructure Project Manager

    2009 - 2010 In addition to former responsibilies as Trackwork project manager
    In charge of all OCS aspects as Infrastructure Project Manager (Track + OCS) for Marmaray project

    Since Jan 2010

    In parallel, also project director for the Alstom/TSO JV, which is the entity undertaking the trackwork activities for Marmaray project

  • Alstom Transport - TGS - Project manager

    2007 - 2009 Singapore
    Trackwork and logistic manager for the "Circle Line" metro project (longest underground metro line and depot in the world).
    80 m of tracks in concrete

    Then project manager for "Downtonw line" trackwork project from 01/02/09
    240 MSGD (120 Meuros) project

  • Spie Rail - Track & Catenary - Export department manager

    2006 - 2007 Cergy-Pontoise, France

  • Spie Rail - Project manager - Track & Catenary export dpt

    2005 - 2006

  • Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd - Permanent Way Responsible Engineer (PWay R.E.)

    2002 - 2005 Pway RE = position defined & recognised by Railtrack/Network Rail
    (equivalent of Project manager)

    In charge of successive projects (all trackwork aspects) within the frame of the "South Manchester Alliance" including Amec Spie Rail, Ansaldo, Amec and Railtrack
    - Route 7 target cost definition
    - Route 7 part 1 implementation (70 km of track renewals from Wimslow to Crewe)
    - Stockport renewal project (renewal and upgrading of Stockport area - 75 turnouts and track renewals)
    - Route 7 part 2 detailed design (resignalling and renewal of 60 turnouts)

    In addition in charge of Track & OCS design office for Amec Spie Rail, and track tenders for tramway bids in UK (Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh)

  • Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd - Bid manager - Track & Catenary

    2001 - 2002 Manchester Metrolink tender
    Bid for 150 km of new tramway lines in Greater Manchester, covering the full system including operation & maintenance.
    In charge of all trackwork & catenary aspects for the tender (8 months)

  • Spie Enertrans - Maintenance trainer

    Cergy 1999 - 1999 Greece, Athens
    In charge of maintenance training and spare parts strategy for Client.
    Act as a trainer for the 4-weeks training programme, incl. site demonstration.
    In parallel, closure of design specifications and as-built documentation for formal hand-over to Attiko Metro.

  • Amec Spie Rail UK System Ltd - Trackwork Manager

    1999 - 2001 Manchester, UK
    MSCIP project (Manchester South Capacity Improvement Project)
    Signalling renewal project.
    Initially in charge of defining the Target Cost with Client (Railtrack) and partners (Amec, Ansaldo, James Scott) for 6 months.
    After approval of Target Cost, in charge of management of all trackwork aspects of the project, cost/programme/quality:
    - design, including coordination with French design team
    - procurement (first use of new RT60 standards)
    - Development of safety case for use of French point machine and locking mechanism system on UK turnouts
    - management of construction programme - works in weekend possessions and medium-size full blockades
    Two years project

  • Spie Enertrans - Design Engineer

    Cergy 1996 - 1996 France, Cergy-Pontoise
    From December 1995 to September 1996:
    Athens Metro project Lines 2&3
    in charge of finalising technical specifications and design documents, including construction drawings + participation to FAT for turnouts
    Then in charge of transfering design activity from France to Greece

  • Spie Enertrans - Site supervisor

    Cergy 1996 - 1998 Greece, Athens
    Site supervisor for Sepot depot installation (7km of ballasted tracks, 1.6 fixed tracks, 39 turnouts, 12 months)then for construction of Line 2 phase 1 (3.2 km of concrete tracks)
    In parallel design manager of site design office

  • Spie Drouard - Design engineer

    Cergy 1994 - 1996 France, Cergy-Pontoise
    Design engineer for railway department, in charge of technical support for various Drouard project (RATP, Rouen, TVR) and export tenders (Buenos Aires, Athens metro, Statbahn Berlin).
    also developped N&V reduction product (DS Isorail sleeper, Syresca fastening).
    Participation to Brite Euram III research project

