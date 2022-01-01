Menu

Christophe ESMANGART DE BOURNONVILLE

  • Agilis
  • conducteur de travaux

DAX

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Diponible
Pragmatique et orienté résultat
persévérant

Entreprises

  • Agilis - Conducteur de travaux

    Autre | DAX 2017 - maintenant

  • T S O - Conducteur de travaux

    Chelles Cedex 2016 - maintenant Travaux Ferroviaires

  • AGILIS - Chef de chantier principal

    Creil 2004 - 2016 Réalisation d'écrans acoustiques

  • Demathieu & Bard - Chef d'équipe

    Montigny-lès-Metz 1999 - 2004 Construction d'ouvrages d'Art ( ponts et viaducs )

Formations

  • VAE NRC

    Lille 2014 - 2015 BTS Travaux Publics

  • CFC EGETONS

    Egletons 1991 - 1992 Certificat de niveau 4 en constructions industrielles et ouvrages d'Art

    Chef de chantier

  • Lycée Augustin Thierry

    Blois 1986 - 1987 Bac F1 constructions mécaniques

