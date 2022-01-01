Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe ESMANGART DE BOURNONVILLE
Ajouter
Christophe ESMANGART DE BOURNONVILLE
Agilis
conducteur de travaux
DAX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Diponible
Pragmatique et orienté résultat
persévérant
Entreprises
Agilis
- Conducteur de travaux
Autre | DAX
2017 - maintenant
T S O
- Conducteur de travaux
Chelles Cedex
2016 - maintenant
Travaux Ferroviaires
AGILIS
- Chef de chantier principal
Creil
2004 - 2016
Réalisation d'écrans acoustiques
Demathieu & Bard
- Chef d'équipe
Montigny-lès-Metz
1999 - 2004
Construction d'ouvrages d'Art ( ponts et viaducs )
Formations
VAE NRC
Lille
2014 - 2015
BTS Travaux Publics
CFC EGETONS
Egletons
1991 - 1992
Certificat de niveau 4 en constructions industrielles et ouvrages d'Art
Chef de chantier
Lycée Augustin Thierry
Blois
1986 - 1987
Bac F1 constructions mécaniques
Réseau
André NAVARRO
Benjamin DUFLO
Julien COURTILLAT
Julien LE BOTLAN
Laurent BRIDOUX
Laurent MAUVIOT
Manuel NOGUEIRA
Nadège DUPLAN
Renaud COUEGNAT
Vincent ESMANGART
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z