Christophe GUILLON

Working during the last two decades in the Product Development area, I have a deep background in the industry, a solid experience in Project Management, a great knowledge about Product Development processes and successful Client Management approach.

I am now based in Tokyo to ensure the quality of our business in all Asian countries.



Specialties: New Business Development, Complex Sales, Client Engagement

Domains: End-to-End digital continuity - Engineering, Manufacturing, Service



Mes compétences :

PLM

Business Development

Client Management

Program Management