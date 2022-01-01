Menu

Christophe GUILLON

États-Unis

En résumé

Working during the last two decades in the Product Development area, I have a deep background in the industry, a solid experience in Project Management, a great knowledge about Product Development processes and successful Client Management approach.
I am now based in Tokyo to ensure the quality of our business in all Asian countries.

Specialties: New Business Development, Complex Sales, Client Engagement
Domains: End-to-End digital continuity - Engineering, Manufacturing, Service

Mes compétences :
PLM
Business Development
Client Management
Program Management

Entreprises

  • PTC - Head of Customer Success Western Europe, Africa, Middle East & India @ PTC

    États-Unis 2019 - maintenant

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - ASIA Business Development Office & Quality Lead

    États-Unis 2017 - 2019

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Global Services Market Lead

    États-Unis 2015 - 2017 As a Market Lead, I am responsible for the P&L of the A&D Business in France (excl. Airbus) at PTC Global Services.

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Business Development Office Lead

    États-Unis 2014 - 2014 The Business Development Office provides Global Services and their Business leaders an efficient and effective shared service to create proposals, quotes, responses to RFx and the overseeing of the deal review process through the validation of the deliverables.

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Client Partner

    États-Unis 2010 - 2014

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Global Services Director

    États-Unis 2008 - 2009

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Business Development Manager

    États-Unis 2004 - 2007

  • PTC - Parametric Technology - Technical Sales

    États-Unis 1999 - 2003 PTC (Nasdaq: PMTC) provides leading product lifecycle management (PLM), content management and dynamic publishing solutions to more than 50,000 companies worldwide. PTC customers include the world's most innovative companies in manufacturing, publishing, services, government and life sciences industries. PTC is included in the S&P Midcap 400 and Russell 2000 indices. For more information on PTC, please visit http://www.ptc.com.

  • ALSTOM Transport - PDM Project Manager

    1991 - 1999

Formations

Réseau

