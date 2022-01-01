Retail
Christophe LEBRETHON
Christophe LEBRETHON
transport ziegler chatel
responsable service camionnage
Bayeux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
transport ziegler chatel
- Responsable service camionnage
Technique | Bayeux (14400)
2021 - maintenant
trs chatel ziegler bayeux
- Chauffeur spl
2017 - 2021
tratel moult
- Chauffeur spl
2015 - 2017
Transport Courcelle
- Chauffeur SPL
2015 - 2015
BIP BIP COURSES
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
2011 - 2014
Eurl Matt express
- Gerant
2006 - 2011
Formations
Groupe Promotrans
Mondeville
2014 - 2014
Groupe Promotrans
Mondeville
2004 - 2004
Réseau
Angelo COSSEDU
Benjamin MARIETTE
Benoit DAVIGNON
Jean-Claude RABEC
Jean-Luc PINGUET
Leconte DAMIEN
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Philippe PERRIN
Philippe VIOLATE
Stephane MARAIS
