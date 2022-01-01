Menu

Christophe LEBRETHON

  • transport ziegler chatel
  • responsable service camionnage

Bayeux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • transport ziegler chatel - Responsable service camionnage

    Technique | Bayeux (14400) 2021 - maintenant

  • trs chatel ziegler bayeux - Chauffeur spl

    2017 - 2021

  • tratel moult - Chauffeur spl

    2015 - 2017

  • Transport Courcelle - Chauffeur SPL

    2015 - 2015

  • BIP BIP COURSES - RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL

    2011 - 2014

  • Eurl Matt express - Gerant

    2006 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :