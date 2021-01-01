Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe MIRAVAL
Ajouter
Christophe MIRAVAL
Sophia Antipolis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOPHIA CONSEIL
- Responsable d'Agence
Sophia Antipolis
2010 - 2015
Altran Technologies Rhône-Alpes
- Responsable de département
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2004 - 2009
Traffic Master / Minor Planet System
- Ingénieur Commercial
2001 - 2003
DOLPHIN TELECOM
- Ingénieur Commercial
1999 - 2001
Spir Communication
- Chef de Publicité
Aix-en-Provence
1997 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Marseille)
Marseille
1993 - 1996
Affaires Internationales
Réseau
Alain LEPICARD
Baptiste CHEVALIER
Cyril GROS
David BAUDET
Elodie BOURRELLY
Eric DAUMAS
Fabrice TOUZET
Florence FERAILLE
Marie LAROUBINE
Sylvain DREVON