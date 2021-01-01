Christophe MIRAVAL-DORAX

The company DORAX INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD, registered in Cyprus, is operating in the sphere of trade and investment funding, provides services to customers by organizing the issue of the following financial instruments:



 Documentary letter of credit - L/C

 Standby letter of credit - SBLC

 Letter of Guarantee – LG / BG

 Performance Bond Guarantee – PBG

 Proof of funds - POF

 SWIFTing Capabilities



The advantages of our services:



1. Large selection of foreign banks and financial institutions with whom we work directly, without intermediaries.

2. We issue financial instruments without cash cover, only against client's documentary liabilities (bills, promissory notes).

3. For issuing these financial instruments customer pays only the commission.

4. Fee for issuing financial instruments is determined depending on the type and size of the bank issuing the instrument.

5. Financial instruments are issued within 2 - 5 working days after payment of commissions.

6. In some cases, a partial payment of the commission is allowed to issue a financial instrument, the balance is then payable within 10 business days.

7. Payment of fees for issue of a financial instrument can be made to the account of a company or to the trust (Escrow) account of the lawyer.

8. The minimum amount of financial instrument - 50'000 EUR.



Let us take the strain as you make the gain



Our team has a proven track record of success. We have chosen our team with care to ensure we have the right people from the strategic backgrounds required to get results.





LET DORAX BECOME YOUR DEDICATED PARTNER

DORAX INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD, enregistrée à Chypre, intervient dans le domaine du financement des investissement et du commerce international.



-Crédit documentaire (Lettre de crédit L/C) ;

-Lettre de crédit « stand-by » - SBLC ;

-Lettre de Garantie – LG ;

-Garantie de Cautionnement d’exécution – PBG ;

-Preuve de Fonds – POF.



