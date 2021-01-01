Christophe VERNET

-
Rapid
- Emergency Nurse
Technique | Mogadishu
2020 - 2020
Emergency Nurse at EU diplomatic compound in Mogadiscio - Somalia
International SOS
- Emergency Nurse
2019 - 2019
International SOS, Democratic Republic Nseke hydro powerplant
International SOS is the world's largest medical and travel security services firm which count nearly two- thirds of the Fortune Global 500 companies as clients. International SOS is in the business of saving and protecting lives from more than 1,000 locations in 90 countries.
Nseke hydro power plant is the property of SNEL (Congolese national electricity provider) which is associate with Tenke Fugurume Mining (TFM) during the actual maintenance period done by an Alstom/General Electric team.
My duties on site comprise of diagnosis, treatment and escalation of severe cases to the medical advisor at the TFM clinic.
International SOS
- Emergency Nurse
2018 - 2019
International SOS, Democratic Republic Phelps Dodge Congo
Freeport McMoRan is the World's premier publicly traded copper company. Phelps Dodge Congo SARL is the wholly owned subsidiary and the owner of the Kisanfu mine site, near Kolwezi in the former Katanga province. The development of a world-class copper-cobalt mine will take place in the near future.
My duties on site comprise of diagnosis, treatment and escalation of severe cases to the Alarm Centers of Paris or Johannesburg. Both, MERP (Medical Evacuation Response Plan) as well as ROMIF (Release of Medical Information Form) procedures are applied as standard operating procedures.
Due to additional experience and qualifications I am supporting the client with analyses of drinking water
(E.Coli), occupational health advise and hygiene support.
The International SOS clinic on site is the property of Phelps Dodge Congo, yet the upkeep of the medical stock, vaccines, equipment etc rest under my control and supervision.
At the clinic I have one direct report; I am reporting internally to Int'l SOS in Johannesburg and externally to the Project Technical Manager on site.
Cabinet infirmier d'Albefeuille-Lagarde
- Infirmier libéral
2010 - 2018
French Army
- Active reservist
2008 - maintenant
Active reservist in the French Army as Nurse in the rank of Sergeant-Major.
private practice
- Nurse
2008 - 2018
The French healthcare system requires nurses in private practice to cooperate closely with the regional medical emergency service, a governmental facility. Registered both, with the National Agency of professional nurses as well as the regional healthcare agency, I provided various services to private clients.
Please find below an abridged summary of services rendered:
* Resolving emergency situations at patients' residences upon call-out of family members or patients themselves
* First Aid procedures
* Resuscitations
* Trauma
* General nursing procedures as required
Administrative and financial control, bookkeeping, planning and time management formed part of my occupation.
SCM Cabinet Infirmières Jean Donat
- Infirmier associé
2008 - 2010
Infirmier libéral en secteur rural
17° Régiment du Génie Parachutiste
- Infirmier Major
2007 - 2008
Infimier responsable d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
3 médecins, 4 infirmiers, 4 aides-soignants, 4 conducteurs ambulanciers et 7 auxiliaires sanitaires.
-
Bataillon de Commandement et de Soutien KFOR Kosovo
- Infirmier Major
2004 - 2005
Infimier responsable d'un poste de secours:
3 médecins, 3 infirmiers, 4 aides-soignants, 4 conducteurs ambulanciers et 7 auxiliaires sanitaires.
17° Groupe d'Artillerie
- Infirmier
2004 - 2007
Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
3 médecins, 4 infirmiers, 1 aides-soignants, 1 conducteur ambulancier
Campagne DSV Commandos Para au Sénégal
- Infirmier
2003 - 2003
Infimier responsable du soutien du groupement de commandos parachutistes :
1 médecin, 1 infirmier
Soutien de sauts à grande hauteur avec infiltration par dérive sous voile.
3° Régiment du Matériel
- Infirmier
2002 - 2004
Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
2 médecins, 1 infirmier, 1 aide-soignant, 1 conducteur ambulancier et 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.
Elements Français au Tchad
- Infirmier
2002 - 2002
Infimier d'un poste de secours : Site d'Abéché
1 médecin, 2 infirmiers, 1 aide-soignant, 2 auxiliaires sanitaires.
Campagne DSV Commandos Para au Sénégal
- Infirmier
2001 - 2001
Infimier responsable du soutien du groupement de commandos parachutistes :
1 médecin, 1 infirmier
Soutien de sauts à grande hauteur avec infiltration par dérive sous voile.
the Fire Brigade
- First Aid Instructor
2000 - 2000
Several traineeships were accomplished within the Fire Brigade in Paris and Marseille, additional civil protection experience.
RECORD OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
11° Compagnie de Commandement & Transmissions Para
- Infirmier
1999 - 2002
Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
2 médecins, 1 infirmier, 1 aide-soignant, 1 conducteur ambulancier et 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.
Mission des Nations Unies en République Centrafricaine
- Infirmier Major
1998 - 1998
Infimier responsable d'un poste de secours comprenant :
3 médecins, 2 infirmiers, 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.
14° Régiment Parachutiste de Commandement & Soutien
- Infirmier
1997 - 1999
Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
2 médecins, 2 infirmiers, 11 auxiliaires sanitaires.
French Army
- Soldier
1993 - 2008
After the initial 7-months' training as a soldier I underwent training in First Aid. While having being promoted to Non-commissioned Officer already I spent one year attached to a regiment as a Squad leader.
After 2 years' of studying at the French Army Nursing School in Toulon, France, I qualified as a Polyvalent
Nurse with the equivalent degree of a Bachelor of Nursing.
During my professional career the following achievements were made:
* Specialized experience in planning, arranging and conducting medical evacuations (MEDEVAC)
* Rapid assessment of injuries and trauma leading to the determination of MEDEVAC requirements
* Used to working under extreme pressure in hostile environments or combat situations
* Proven management skills as platoon leader with teams of health providers (nurses, doctors and specialists)