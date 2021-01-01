Christophe VERNET

During an Army career of 15 years, providing specialized health care services, partly in hostile environments, I gained extensive experience and management skills in both European and African countries. Decorated with several medals for achievements within the armed services I have decided to continue my nursing career in the private sector focusing on expatriate appointments worldwide.



Professionally educated with a bachelors degree in Nursing at the French Army Nursing School in Toulon I expanded my education over the years with several specialized courses. My registration as a professional nurse at the French Nursing Council is current and valid.



The most recent qualification consists of Covid-19 Training for Healthcare Providers and I am actively involved as nursing manager in a Center for Immunization in the south of France. Nonetheless, my focus remains on expat advanced life support paramedic operations in Africa or elsewhere.



Owing to substantial prior experience, combined with additional specializations and supported by extensive exposure to extremely high-pressure environments, such as war zones or the current pandemic conditions, I am highly proficient in providing life-saving procedures during high-stress situations. In the field and from remote sites or under hostile conditions several medical evacuations have been planned and executed in the past.



Due to my work-related exposure to African countries I have developed the necessary cultural sensitivities to operate within multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-racial environments. This includes the management of multi-national teams of support staff and the liaison with general practitioners and medical specialists.





Vaccinated against Covid with a valid passport, able to travel.



Looking for opportunities to demonstrate my strong skills sets, both in regular or challenging environments. I will be available for emailed enquiries or further information. My contact details are in the downloadable CV, as attached or via Linkedln



