Christophe VERNET

  • Rapid
  • Emergency Nurse

Mogadishu

En résumé

During an Army career of 15 years, providing specialized health care services, partly in hostile environments, I gained extensive experience and management skills in both European and African countries. Decorated with several medals for achievements within the armed services I have decided to continue my nursing career in the private sector focusing on expatriate appointments worldwide.

Professionally educated with a bachelors degree in Nursing at the French Army Nursing School in Toulon I expanded my education over the years with several specialized courses. My registration as a professional nurse at the French Nursing Council is current and valid.

The most recent qualification consists of Covid-19 Training for Healthcare Providers and I am actively involved as nursing manager in a Center for Immunization in the south of France. Nonetheless, my focus remains on expat advanced life support paramedic operations in Africa or elsewhere.

Owing to substantial prior experience, combined with additional specializations and supported by extensive exposure to extremely high-pressure environments, such as war zones or the current pandemic conditions, I am highly proficient in providing life-saving procedures during high-stress situations. In the field and from remote sites or under hostile conditions several medical evacuations have been planned and executed in the past.

Due to my work-related exposure to African countries I have developed the necessary cultural sensitivities to operate within multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-racial environments. This includes the management of multi-national teams of support staff and the liaison with general practitioners and medical specialists.


Vaccinated against Covid with a valid passport, able to travel.

Looking for opportunities to demonstrate my strong skills sets, both in regular or challenging environments. I will be available for emailed enquiries or further information. My contact details are in the downloadable CV, as attached or via Linkedln

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Santé
Soins infirmiers
Organisation du travail
Formation
Emergency
E. Coli
Standard Operating Procedure
Environmental & Occupational Health > Occupational
hygiene support
Immunization
Power Stations
General nursing
Financial Control
Bookkeeping
Time Management
Proven management skills
Specialized experience
First Aid
additional civil protection experience
Managerial Skills
illness record management
manage the disbanding
security training

Entreprises

  • Rapid - Emergency Nurse

    Technique | Mogadishu 2020 - 2020 Emergency Nurse at EU diplomatic compound in Mogadiscio - Somalia

  • International SOS - Emergency Nurse

    2019 - 2019 International SOS, Democratic Republic Nseke hydro powerplant

    International SOS is the world's largest medical and travel security services firm which count nearly two- thirds of the Fortune Global 500 companies as clients. International SOS is in the business of saving and protecting lives from more than 1,000 locations in 90 countries.

    Nseke hydro power plant is the property of SNEL (Congolese national electricity provider) which is associate with Tenke Fugurume Mining (TFM) during the actual maintenance period done by an Alstom/General Electric team.
    -------
    My duties on site comprise of diagnosis, treatment and escalation of severe cases to the medical advisor at the TFM clinic.

  • International SOS - Emergency Nurse

    2018 - 2019 International SOS, Democratic Republic Phelps Dodge Congo

    Freeport McMoRan is the World's premier publicly traded copper company. Phelps Dodge Congo SARL is the wholly owned subsidiary and the owner of the Kisanfu mine site, near Kolwezi in the former Katanga province. The development of a world-class copper-cobalt mine will take place in the near future.
    -------
    My duties on site comprise of diagnosis, treatment and escalation of severe cases to the Alarm Centers of Paris or Johannesburg. Both, MERP (Medical Evacuation Response Plan) as well as ROMIF (Release of Medical Information Form) procedures are applied as standard operating procedures.

    Due to additional experience and qualifications I am supporting the client with analyses of drinking water
    (E.Coli), occupational health advise and hygiene support.

    The International SOS clinic on site is the property of Phelps Dodge Congo, yet the upkeep of the medical stock, vaccines, equipment etc rest under my control and supervision.

    At the clinic I have one direct report; I am reporting internally to Int'l SOS in Johannesburg and externally to the Project Technical Manager on site.

  • Cabinet infirmier d'Albefeuille-Lagarde - Infirmier libéral

    2010 - 2018

  • French Army - Active reservist

    2008 - maintenant Active reservist in the French Army as Nurse in the rank of Sergeant-Major.

  • private practice - Nurse

    2008 - 2018 The French healthcare system requires nurses in private practice to cooperate closely with the regional medical emergency service, a governmental facility. Registered both, with the National Agency of professional nurses as well as the regional healthcare agency, I provided various services to private clients.
    Please find below an abridged summary of services rendered:
    * Resolving emergency situations at patients' residences upon call-out of family members or patients themselves
    * First Aid procedures
    * Resuscitations
    * Trauma
    * General nursing procedures as required

    Administrative and financial control, bookkeeping, planning and time management formed part of my occupation.

  • SCM Cabinet Infirmières Jean Donat - Infirmier associé

    2008 - 2010 Infirmier libéral en secteur rural

  • 17° Régiment du Génie Parachutiste - Infirmier Major

    2007 - 2008 Infimier responsable d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
    3 médecins, 4 infirmiers, 4 aides-soignants, 4 conducteurs ambulanciers et 7 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • Bataillon de Commandement et de Soutien KFOR Kosovo - Infirmier Major

    2004 - 2005 Infimier responsable d'un poste de secours:
    3 médecins, 3 infirmiers, 4 aides-soignants, 4 conducteurs ambulanciers et 7 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • 17° Groupe d'Artillerie - Infirmier

    2004 - 2007 Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
    3 médecins, 4 infirmiers, 1 aides-soignants, 1 conducteur ambulancier

  • Campagne DSV Commandos Para au Sénégal - Infirmier

    2003 - 2003 Infimier responsable du soutien du groupement de commandos parachutistes :
    1 médecin, 1 infirmier
    Soutien de sauts à grande hauteur avec infiltration par dérive sous voile.

  • 3° Régiment du Matériel - Infirmier

    2002 - 2004 Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
    2 médecins, 1 infirmier, 1 aide-soignant, 1 conducteur ambulancier et 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • Elements Français au Tchad - Infirmier

    2002 - 2002 Infimier d'un poste de secours : Site d'Abéché
    1 médecin, 2 infirmiers, 1 aide-soignant, 2 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • Campagne DSV Commandos Para au Sénégal - Infirmier

    2001 - 2001 Infimier responsable du soutien du groupement de commandos parachutistes :
    1 médecin, 1 infirmier
    Soutien de sauts à grande hauteur avec infiltration par dérive sous voile.

  • the Fire Brigade - First Aid Instructor

    2000 - 2000 Several traineeships were accomplished within the Fire Brigade in Paris and Marseille, additional civil protection experience.
    -------
    RECORD OF PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

  • 11° Compagnie de Commandement & Transmissions Para - Infirmier

    1999 - 2002 Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
    2 médecins, 1 infirmier, 1 aide-soignant, 1 conducteur ambulancier et 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • Mission des Nations Unies en République Centrafricaine - Infirmier Major

    1998 - 1998 Infimier responsable d'un poste de secours comprenant :
    3 médecins, 2 infirmiers, 5 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • 14° Régiment Parachutiste de Commandement & Soutien - Infirmier

    1997 - 1999 Infimier d'un cabinet médical comprenant :
    2 médecins, 2 infirmiers, 11 auxiliaires sanitaires.

  • French Army - Soldier

    1993 - 2008 After the initial 7-months' training as a soldier I underwent training in First Aid. While having being promoted to Non-commissioned Officer already I spent one year attached to a regiment as a Squad leader.
    -------
    After 2 years' of studying at the French Army Nursing School in Toulon, France, I qualified as a Polyvalent
    Nurse with the equivalent degree of a Bachelor of Nursing.

    During my professional career the following achievements were made:
    * Specialized experience in planning, arranging and conducting medical evacuations (MEDEVAC)
    * Rapid assessment of injuries and trauma leading to the determination of MEDEVAC requirements
    * Used to working under extreme pressure in hostile environments or combat situations
    * Proven management skills as platoon leader with teams of health providers (nurses, doctors and specialists)

Formations

  • AHA International SOS Training Centre (Johannesburg)

    Johannesburg 2019 - 2021 ACLS

    Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

  • Remote Medicine France (Saint Astier)

    Saint Astier 2019 - 2022 ITLS

    International Trauma Life Support - Advanced Provider

  • Ecole De Plongée De La Marine Nationale / Institut Médecine Navale (Saint Mandrier Sur Mer)

    Saint Mandrier Sur Mer 2007 - 2008 Infirmier Sécurité Plongée + Surveillant de plongée

    Infirmier Sécurité Plongée

  • Institut National De Plongée Professionnelle I.N.P.P

    Marseille 2006 - 2007 Infirmier en soins hyperbares Classe II Mention C

  • Ecole Du Personnel Paramédical Des Armées E.P.P.A (Toulon Armees)

    Toulon Armees 1994 - 1996 Infirmier

