Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe VILHELM
Ajouter
Christophe VILHELM
LUZINAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Engineering, Project Engineering, Project manageme
Entreprises
Finder Pompes
- Responsable Gestion des Affaires et Bureau d'Etudes
2013 - maintenant
GE Oil & Gas Thermodyn
- Responsable département Ingénierie Systèmes Auxiliaires
2003 - 2013
GE Energy Products
- Ingénieur travaux neufs
BELFORT CEDEX
2000 - 2003
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Chargé d'affaires Infrastructures Fluides et Thermique
Rueil Malmaison
1996 - 2000
Formations
Université De Nancy I
Nancy
1990 - 1994
Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques
University Of Strathclyde (Glasgow)
Glasgow
1989 - 1990
Bachelor of Engineering
Lycée Charles HERMITES
Dieuze
1988 - 1989
Bac C
MORRILTON High School (Morrilton)
Morrilton
1987 - 1988
Graduation
Réseau
Boris LE JEUNE
Davie GENEVE
Florian MERINI
Franck SANTAMARIA
Michel FERRAZ
Nathalie ROSE-LORET
Sébastien MOUNIER
Sylvain JOSEPH
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z