Menu

Christophe VILHELM

LUZINAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Engineering, Project Engineering, Project manageme

Entreprises

  • Finder Pompes - Responsable Gestion des Affaires et Bureau d'Etudes

    2013 - maintenant

  • GE Oil & Gas Thermodyn - Responsable département Ingénierie Systèmes Auxiliaires

    2003 - 2013

  • GE Energy Products - Ingénieur travaux neufs

    BELFORT CEDEX 2000 - 2003

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Chargé d'affaires Infrastructures Fluides et Thermique

    Rueil Malmaison 1996 - 2000

Formations

  • Université De Nancy I

    Nancy 1990 - 1994 Maîtrise de Sciences et Techniques

  • University Of Strathclyde (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 1989 - 1990 Bachelor of Engineering

  • Lycée Charles HERMITES

    Dieuze 1988 - 1989 Bac C

  • MORRILTON High School (Morrilton)

    Morrilton 1987 - 1988 Graduation

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :