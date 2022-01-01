Menu

Cindy PRUNAUX-CAZER

BRISBANE

En résumé

With 7 years experience working overseas for SOPRA Group, within numerous international businesses, able to adapt myself to any context whist becoming operational and autonomous are some of the assets that I propose for your service.

SKILLS & COMPETENCES
> Good team and people skills
> Organizational compentency
> Integration within team has always been easy
> Ability to adapt to different systems within the client context and other different sectors
> Ability to work in an international context obtained through various projects with Remy Cointreau, SNECMA Services Brussels, Holcim, BNPPF and Kingfisher
> Ability to project management acquired on EBM project for Holcim and then consolidated by the following projects

Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'informations

Entreprises

  • Sopra Group - Consultante SAP

    2008 - 2015 *) KITS Poland (2014 to 2015) - Kingfisher group UK
    [DIY Retail, Decoration and Home Improvement]

    Testing project manager
    Project language: English

    Preparation for a SAP upgrade by carrying out non-regression testing, integration testing and UAT, for the scope MM-FI/CO-F&R.

    - Test Planning and test advancement Follow-up
    - Status reporting to customer Project Management and Delivery Manager
    - Creation and implementation of process test template
    - Defects Management and follow-up


    *) BNP Paris-Bas Fortis (2013 to 2014) - Brussels
    [Retail Banking, Investment Solutions, Corporate & Investment Banking]

    TMA Team Leader
    Project language: English

    SAP Vinci is the SAP FI/CO/MM support of BNPPF represented by 60 sites in 40 countries worldwide. My role involved managing the TMA handover to SOPRA Group team. In additional, my role was the TMA and team managing, plus the follow-up of the TMA back office to Lille within SOPRA Group site.

    - Coordination during the transition period (Activities, Action plan, Planning and Progress follow-up)
    - Team leader: Animation of the weekly activity with BNPPF and team meetings, Activity tracking, Dashboard, Quality indicators tracking, Action plan, skills improvement of the team
    - Planning and activity allocation of the team
    - Coaching an international team consisting of 6 consultants (internal and external)
    - Functional support to SAP users (FI/CO & MM)

    *) GEA Ergé-Spirale (2012)
    [Development, Design and Manufacture of Heat exchangers]

    SEARLE Data Migration Coordinator
    Project language: French

    This project involved the migration of SEARLE manufacture data from the SAGE system to the actual GEA system (SAP ECC 6.0).

    - Coordination between the project manager of GEA and SOPRA Group team in charge of the migration program


    *) HOLCIM (août 2011 à août 2012)
    (Le groupe Holcim est actif dans les ciments et liants routiers, les granulats, les bétons prêts à l'emploi et les services y affèrents)

    Dans le cadre du projet EBM, évolution de la version SAP 4.6C vers ECC 6.0 et harmonisation des données entre les différents pays, mon rôle dans ce projet est la coordination entre les équipes de Madrid en charge de la migration des données et les utilisateurs SAP de France Benelux.

    RESPONSABLE MIGRATION EBM
    (Langue du projet : Anglais)

     Coordination des activités liées à la migration des données SAP
     Planification et coordination des actions des utilisateurs SAP
     Définition et suivi des scénarios de migration
     Création et suivi du planning général, des tests et des livraisons
     Création et suivi du planning Cutover : Macro et détaillé
     Définition des règles de migration et des mappings
     Réalisation des états d’avancement et reporting auprès du management EBM
     Suivi du nettoyage des données (manuel, auto et semi-auto)
     Suivi des erreurs rencontrées suite aux tests de migration
     Gestion des risques, mise en place et suivi des plans d’action impactant le Cutover

    Environnement technique : ERP SAP (version 4.6C et ECC 6.0)


    *) ArcelorMittal Tubular Product (janvier 2010 à août 2011)
    (Producteurs de tuyaux et de tubes pour les marchés de l'Energie, Mécanique et Autmobile)
    et
    Salzgitter Mannesmann Précision Etirage (janvier 2010 à février 2011)
    (Production et commercialisation des tubes étirés sans soudure et soudés)

    Dans le cadre du centre de services mutualisés CSM SAP, Pilotage et suivi des traitements d’incidents techniques et fonctionnels d’une TMA, encadrement d’une équipe

    RESPONSABLE RELAIS CLIENT et CONSULTANTE SAP MM-SD

     Relais client : Animation des comités de pilotage, suivi d’activité, Tableau de bord, Plan d’action, suivi des indicateurs de qualité
     Planification et répartition des activités au sein de l’équipe
     Estimation et répartition des charges (suivi en jour/Homme)
     Support technique et fonctionnel aux utilisateurs sur les modules SAP SD et MM
     Rédaction de chiffrage des demandes d’évolution, spécification fonctionnelle, fiche de test, procédure utilisateur

    Environnement technique : ERP SAP (version 4.6C)



    *) SNECMA SERVICES BRUXELLES (septembre 2008 à Janvier 2010)
    (Aeronautique - Entretien et Réparation des moteurs d’avions civils et militaires, et réparation des chambres de combustion)

    CONSULTANTE MM

     Support technique et fonctionnel sur les modules SAP MM, SD, FI/CO
     Préparation des supports pour les comités de suivi pour le chef de projet
     Participation à la reprise de données de base et MM dans SAP version 4.5B
     Aide à la fiabilisation des données de base et MM en vue de la migration vers SAP ECC6

    Environnement technique : ERP SAP (version 4.5B)



    *) BONDUELLE (avril 2008 à juillet 2008)
    (Alimentaire - Transformation de légumes tels que conserve, surgelé et frais traiteur)

    CONSULTANTE FI

     Intégrée au sein de l’équipe TMA JDE FINANCE
     Support fonctionnel et maintenance préventive sur la partie FI du système

    Environnement technique : ERP JDEdwards WorldSoftware


    *) MARTELL (février 2008 à avril 2008 - juillet à septembre 2008)
    (Production de boissons alcooliques distillées (Cognac))

    CONSULTANTE TECHNIQUE

     Intégrée au sein de l’équipe TMA JDE
     Modification et création de programmes spécifiques

    Environnement technique : ERP JDEdwards EnterpriseOne (8.11)

  • Cointreau - Coordinatrice système Informatique - JDEdwards

    2006 - 2006 Contrat de 9 mois pour remplacement d’un congé maternité.

    - Formatrice des gestionnaires Export sur le système JDEdouards.
    - Support technique pour les gestionnaires Export sur le système JDE.
    - Mise en place de procédures techniques pour l’utilisation de JDE.
    - Réflexion sur l’amélioration du système JDE, tests des nouveautés sur JDE, suivi quotidien du système en relation avec divers services.

  • Sarl AGECO Informatique - Tehnicienne de Gestion Informatique

    2001 - 2006 - Formatrice sur l’utilisation PC, les logiciels de Gestion/Financier de la gamme APIBat, les logiciels spécifiques du bâtiment, initiation Word et Excel.
    - Hot Liner pour les logiciels de la gamme APIBat, APISoft, APIMécanic.
    - Hot Liner de niveau I pour la partie Hardware.
    - Technicienne en matériel, réseaux TCP/IP et logiciel informatique.
    - Assistante commerciale.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :