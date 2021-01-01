Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cindy THEOBALD
Ajouter
Cindy THEOBALD
Aix en Provence cedex 02
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VTF L'Esprit Vacances
- Responsable d'agence
Aix en Provence cedex 02
2010 - maintenant
RSM London
- INTERVIEWER
2009 - 2010
Karavel
- Agent de réservation production
Paris
2006 - 2008
FLYING BLUE
- BILLETISTE
2006 - 2006
Kuoni
- BILLETISTE
Saint-Ouen cedex
2005 - 2006
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandra COMPERE
Amélie ALLEBE
Julien ROUYRE
Manuella DANDO
Monia ADLET NDIAYE
Patrice DACHY
Samira DAHDOUH
Sandrine DELCOURT
Theobald GILLES