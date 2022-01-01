Menu

Claire BOUSSUGE

NAUCALPAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Marketing Consultant

    2014 - maintenant - Digital Marketing : SEO campaigns, strategy and planning
    -­ Market research and analysis
    -­ French writer
    ‐ Translation spanish‐french and english‐french

  • Roquette Mexico - Public Relations and Marketing Responsible

    2011 - 2014 - Digital Marketing
    - Contact database management
    - Planning and organization of events (exhibitions, seminars ...)
    - External communication (magazines, newsletters, e-mailing)
    - Market research and analysis
    - Production of relevant information for strategic business development
    - Presentations to customers

  • Century 21 - Real Estate Advisor

    Lisses 2011 - 2011 - Prospecting new customers
    - Property valuation for sale or rental
    - Property sales and rental

  • Caisse d'Allocations Familiales (31) - Technical Advisor

    2009 - 2011 - Management and analysis of credit applications
    - Oral presentation of files to the Attribution Technical Committee
    - Contact with social workers, owners and beneficiaries

  • Monné-Decroix Gestion / Crédit Agricole Immobilier - Real Estate Management Consultant

    2008 - 2009 - Collect rents and cash recovery
    - Complaints follow-up
    - Tax return assistance
    - Real estate accounting

  • Crédit Immobilier de France - Back Office - credits

    Paris 2005 - 2007 - Management of credit applications
    - Funds release
    - Prompt release of mortgages
    - Administrative (letters)

Formations

Réseau