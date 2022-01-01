Claire BOUSSUGE

2014 - maintenant- Digital Marketing : SEO campaigns, strategy and planning
- Market research and analysis
- French writer
‐ Translation spanish‐french and english‐french
Roquette Mexico
- Public Relations and Marketing Responsible
2011 - 2014- Digital Marketing
- Contact database management
- Planning and organization of events (exhibitions, seminars ...)
- External communication (magazines, newsletters, e-mailing)
- Market research and analysis
- Production of relevant information for strategic business development
- Presentations to customers
Century 21
- Real Estate Advisor
Lisses2011 - 2011- Prospecting new customers
- Property valuation for sale or rental
- Property sales and rental