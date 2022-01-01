Menu

Claire BREVIERE

Rueil Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Group Finance Controller

    Rueil Malmaison 2013 - maintenant

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Financing & Bank relationships

    Rueil Malmaison 2012 - 2013

  • PSA Peugeot Citroen - International Finance Controller

    Rueil Malmaison 2008 - 2012 Factories in cooperation with car manufacturers in Japan, Austria and Turkey (via joint ventures, partnerships,...)
    - Determine purchase prices for 5 vehicles (75000 vehicles/years, € 900M purchase/year).
    - Negotiate year-end financial settlements with the partner.
    - Determine internal transfer prices.
    - In charge of internal reporting and forecasts.
    - Ensure financial information reliability and Group rules conformity within the cooperation.

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Cost Controller

    Rueil Malmaison 2005 - 2008 - Analyze R&D spendings per vehicle (actual, budget, forecasts).
    - Carry-out simulations for IFRS reporting implementation, and provide Impairment Tests information.
    - Handle financial and economic analysis of the product portfolio, emphasizing the rentability of the employed capital at short/medium/long term. Indicator: DCF – Discounted Cash Flow.

  • MAZARS - Auditor

    Paris La Défense 2002 - 2004 - Handle legal and financial audit missions (commissariat aux comptes) for social & consolidated accounts.
    - Audit internal procedures : review stock inventory, HR, purchasing procedures. Identify strengths and weaknesses of the internal control procedures. Make recommendations.
    - Conduct audits for following main clients : DANONE (Food Industry), THALES (Defense), SISLEY PARFUMS (Cosmetics), GDF (Energy), CDC IXIS (Real Estate/Bank), …

  • General Electric - E-business Analyst, GE MONEY BANK USA

    Paris 2001 - 2001 E-business department
    - Select a software, using the six-sigma method, to track online customer behavior and experience.

  • Unilever - Business analyst, USA

    Rueil-Malmaison 2001 - 2002 - Implement an on-going business analysis to monitor the business performance – turnover, sales, margins.
    - Prepare the 2-year strategic plan presented to headquarters for a $2 Mio investment.

  • Groupe SEB - Marketing Product Assistant, T-FAL USA

    Vernon 1999 - 1999 Small Electric Household appliances department
    - Prepare the annual marketing plan, with 2 to 5-year forecasts, for 8 product categories.

  • HEWLETT PACKARD - Financial Analyst

    COURTABOEUF 1997 - 1998 - Analyze inventory variances for the monthly reporting. Produce the dashboard on a monthly basis.
    - Update the valorization of inventories (standard costs). Determine the provision for depreciation.
    - Control and validate information in a financial database containing 50,000 references: map business processes and interfaces to improve its reliability. Develop training materials and train 80 new users.

Formations

  • EMLyon Business School

    Ecully 2001 - 2001 Master's degree - ESC programme

  • University Of Connecticut, USA (Storrs)

    Storrs 2001 - 2001 MBA

    Finance

