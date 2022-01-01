Claire BREVIERE

-
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Group Finance Controller
Rueil Malmaison
2013 - maintenant
-
PSA Peugeot Citroën
- Financing & Bank relationships
Rueil Malmaison
2012 - 2013
-
PSA Peugeot Citroen
- International Finance Controller
Rueil Malmaison
2008 - 2012
Factories in cooperation with car manufacturers in Japan, Austria and Turkey (via joint ventures, partnerships,...)
- Determine purchase prices for 5 vehicles (75000 vehicles/years, € 900M purchase/year).
- Negotiate year-end financial settlements with the partner.
- Determine internal transfer prices.
- In charge of internal reporting and forecasts.
- Ensure financial information reliability and Group rules conformity within the cooperation.
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
- Cost Controller
Rueil Malmaison
2005 - 2008
- Analyze R&D spendings per vehicle (actual, budget, forecasts).
- Carry-out simulations for IFRS reporting implementation, and provide Impairment Tests information.
- Handle financial and economic analysis of the product portfolio, emphasizing the rentability of the employed capital at short/medium/long term. Indicator: DCF – Discounted Cash Flow.
-
MAZARS
- Auditor
Paris La Défense
2002 - 2004
- Handle legal and financial audit missions (commissariat aux comptes) for social & consolidated accounts.
- Audit internal procedures : review stock inventory, HR, purchasing procedures. Identify strengths and weaknesses of the internal control procedures. Make recommendations.
- Conduct audits for following main clients : DANONE (Food Industry), THALES (Defense), SISLEY PARFUMS (Cosmetics), GDF (Energy), CDC IXIS (Real Estate/Bank), …
-
General Electric
- E-business Analyst, GE MONEY BANK USA
Paris
2001 - 2001
E-business department
- Select a software, using the six-sigma method, to track online customer behavior and experience.
-
Unilever
- Business analyst, USA
Rueil-Malmaison
2001 - 2002
- Implement an on-going business analysis to monitor the business performance – turnover, sales, margins.
- Prepare the 2-year strategic plan presented to headquarters for a $2 Mio investment.
-
Groupe SEB
- Marketing Product Assistant, T-FAL USA
Vernon
1999 - 1999
Small Electric Household appliances department
- Prepare the annual marketing plan, with 2 to 5-year forecasts, for 8 product categories.
-
HEWLETT PACKARD
- Financial Analyst
COURTABOEUF
1997 - 1998
- Analyze inventory variances for the monthly reporting. Produce the dashboard on a monthly basis.
- Update the valorization of inventories (standard costs). Determine the provision for depreciation.
- Control and validate information in a financial database containing 50,000 references: map business processes and interfaces to improve its reliability. Develop training materials and train 80 new users.