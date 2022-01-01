Menu

Claire CARON

PARIS AND/OR LYON

En résumé

A solid experience of + 20 years in the telecom Industry gained in sellling global services to mutinational accounts with significant successful experience. In charge of major French customers based in Paris and Lyon.

Motivation: Exceeding business plans, developing global business solutions, managing/expanding strategic business relationships and developing high performing teams.

Commercially driven, good communicator and comfortable working in multicultural environments

Mes compétences :
Account director
Commercial
Directeur commercial
DIRECTOR
Grands comptes
International
Manager
Sales
Vente
Account management
Direction commerciale

Entreprises

  • AT&T Global Network Services - Global Account Director

    2007 - maintenant - Acquisition sales to large multinational companies maintaining a strong business, professional and sales relationship with executives and functional leaders
    - Sells WAN services and complex value added managed services
    - Maintains and grows revenue for assigned account(s) by developing account strategies and plans (in 2011, Schneider, Michelin..)
    - Drives the global strategy
    - Ensures customer satisfaction
    - 2010 Revenue $31M, 109% achievement

  • AT&T Global Account Manager - Sales Acquisition Manager

    1999 - 2006

  • Siemens Business Services- Courbevoie - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    1997 - 1999

  • Siemens Nixdorf - Cergy - Ingénieur Commercial

    1996 - 1997

Formations

