Claire CARON

A solid experience of + 20 years in the telecom Industry gained in sellling global services to mutinational accounts with significant successful experience. In charge of major French customers based in Paris and Lyon.
Motivation: Exceeding business plans, developing global business solutions, managing/expanding strategic business relationships and developing high performing teams.
Commercially driven, good communicator and comfortable working in multicultural environments
Mes compétences :
Account director
Commercial
Directeur commercial
DIRECTOR
Grands comptes
International
Manager
Sales
Vente
Account management
Direction commerciale