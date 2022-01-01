Claire CARON

A solid experience of + 20 years in the telecom Industry gained in sellling global services to mutinational accounts with significant successful experience. In charge of major French customers based in Paris and Lyon.



Motivation: Exceeding business plans, developing global business solutions, managing/expanding strategic business relationships and developing high performing teams.



Commercially driven, good communicator and comfortable working in multicultural environments



Mes compétences :

Account director

Commercial

Directeur commercial

DIRECTOR

Grands comptes

International

Manager

Sales

Vente

Account management

Direction commerciale