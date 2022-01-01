Menu

Claire DARCHY

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

- 7 years of experience working in digital and offline media
- Advanced experience of media strategy, planning and performance measurement both at an international coordination position and at operational level.
- Extensive knowledge of media market for France, EMEA and Americas.
- Strong project management and international coordination skills
- During the past 4 years primary working languages: French, English

Entreprises

  • Renault - Digital and Offline Media Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2014 - maintenant Within a 4 persons team:
    - Manage the media plans from brief to campaign assessment for all media (offline, digital - incl. SEA, affliation and other performance levers - and social)
    - Monitor the media campaigns efficiency looking at both quantitative and qualitative KPIs.
    - Coordinate the relationship with the media agency and the internal stakeholders.
    - Follow up the data & surveys analysis (competitors investment, media consumption and consumer journey,..).

    Accomplishments:
     Monitored three launches of Twingo, Trafic and Espace --> successful launches, on three very different target groups, overreaching the internal media objective
     360° operation #LaVéritéSurLesFilles for Twingo --> definition of media KPIs with specific focus on digital and social levers and implementation of a performance monitoring dashboard

    Skills: Media planning and strategy; Performance KPIs definition and measurement at campaign level; Media agency management; Ability to manage several projects; Understanding of the costumer experience and journey; Google Analytics.

  • Renault SAS - Media Purchaser EMEA

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2014 o Contract management of EMEA media agency services for Renault-Nissan (28 countries, budget > 600 M€)
    o Monitoring of media performance KPIs both in terms of cost and quality.
    o Coordination of the 28 EMEA Renault affiliates on all economic and contractual subjects related to media including budget optimization.
    o Project management and coordination for media RFP with expertise support to local buying teams
    o Analysis & synthesis of economic performance of the communication purchasing department

    Accomplishments:
     Creation of a media agency sourcing toolkit to be used by internal stakeholders
     Monitoring of the planning and buying performance of the agency (media productivity) --> over achievement of the budget optimization objective for the past 4 years
     Coordination of media agency bids in Latin America and South Africa (5 countries, budget > 150 M€) --> selection of the partner agencies in the 5 countries over reaching the internal target
     Contract drafting --> redaction of central Framework contract and support for redaction of 28 local contracts.
     Implementation of a process for managing the media spaces purchasing in the French Renault affiliate (monthly amount of invoices > 15 M€) --> improvement of the efficiency and reliability of the process.

    Skills: Media cost performance measurement expertise; International coordination; Media agency sourcing; Knowledge of EMEA and Americas media markets; Transversal project management.

Formations

Réseau