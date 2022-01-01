Menu

Claire FAYET

Paris

Entreprises

  • UNEP - Consultante

    Paris 2012 - maintenant I specifically work on 2 projects: UNEP Sustainable Building and Climate Initiative ,and the Global Initiative for Resource Efficient Cities.

    I develop communication and outreach strategy as well as policies and tools for cities, with partners worldwide.

  • New Cities Foundation - Summit Coordinator

    2011 - 2012 I coordinate the Foundation’s work on the 2012 New Cities Summit, working with the Foundation's members and partners.

    The New Cities Foundation is a non-profit Swiss institution dedicated to improving the quality of life and work in the 21st-century global city, with a particular focus on new cities in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

    NCF sees cities as humanity’s most important source of innovation, creativity and wealth-creation. We believe that achieving the vision of building more sustainable and dynamic urban communities can only be done through innovative partnership.

    NCF serves a unique role in developing new models of collaboration between the public, private and academic sector

  • UN Habitat - Intern - Consultant, Policy Analyst

    2011 - 2011 Prepared technical notes on urban development corridor for the next publication of the State of the World Cities report 2012/2013
    Wrote policy memos on cities’ prosperity for the State of the World Cities report 2012/2013
    Analyzed data and information, and prepared a research paper on megacities for the Financial Time Urban Development summit held in October 2011 in China

  • Egis Geoplan - Intern - Consultant, Policy Analyst

    2010 - 2010 Analysis of the level of Bangalore's master plan implementation. Analyzed the situation through a stakeholders analysis. Collected qualitative data through interviews with officials and various stakeholders. Prepared policy recommendations for the SCE group

  • Fondacio - Project Manager

    2007 - 2009 Managed and supervised the youth leader in 24 countries. Analysed local situation and challenges to enhance program efficiency. Advised the international board to sustain the project’s growth. Ensured local leader were properly equiped to carry out the mission of the organisation. Achieved a training tool published in French, English and Spanish. Trained the trainer program through yearly seminar in English and French. Travelled extansively (30% of time) in Southeast Asia – Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines – in West Africa – Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire – in the Middle east – Lebanon, and in Europe – Romania, Belgium, Switerzland and the UK. Supervised a fundraising comittee to develop the program (raised 450.000USD per year).

  • Fondation d'Auteuil - Social Worker

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Coached 70 troubled teenagers over 3 years to make them operate changes in their life. Analyzed and assessed their skills to re-oriente them toward better suited education. Partenered with social public stakeholerd :Child welfare and Judicial Protection of Youth

Formations

  • National University Of Singapore (Singapore)

    Singapore 2010 - 2011 Master Of Public Policy

    Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy - Urban Studies: Transport Policy, Infrastructure Policy, Urban Intervention
    Economic Studies: Economic Development, Clusters and Competitiveness, Innovation

  • Sciences Po Paris

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Master of Public Affairs

    Macro, Micro economics; Quantitative analysis: Statistics and data analysis;
    Policy Analysis; Government and Governance; Public Managment

  • UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE L OUEST UCO (Angers)

    Angers 2006 - 2007 Certificat de Théologie

    Théologie

  • Université Paris 7 Denis Diderot

    Paris 2003 - 2006 licence de Sciences Economiques et Sociales (SES)

    • Economic: Industrial economy, Welfare system
    • Accounting
    • Law: civil and public Law
    • Human Resources: Management of Human Resources
    • Sociology: Leadership Management and Sociology of organization

  • Institut Régional Du Travail Social IRTS

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Certificat d'Aptitude aux Fonctions de Monitrice Educatrice

  • Lycée Assomption

    Bordeaux 1998 - 1999 Baccalauréat Littéraire

