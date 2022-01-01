Claire FAYET

-
UNEP
- Consultante
Paris
2012 - maintenant
I specifically work on 2 projects: UNEP Sustainable Building and Climate Initiative ,and the Global Initiative for Resource Efficient Cities.
I develop communication and outreach strategy as well as policies and tools for cities, with partners worldwide.
New Cities Foundation
- Summit Coordinator
2011 - 2012
I coordinate the Foundation’s work on the 2012 New Cities Summit, working with the Foundation's members and partners.
The New Cities Foundation is a non-profit Swiss institution dedicated to improving the quality of life and work in the 21st-century global city, with a particular focus on new cities in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
NCF sees cities as humanity’s most important source of innovation, creativity and wealth-creation. We believe that achieving the vision of building more sustainable and dynamic urban communities can only be done through innovative partnership.
NCF serves a unique role in developing new models of collaboration between the public, private and academic sector
UN Habitat
- Intern - Consultant, Policy Analyst
2011 - 2011
Prepared technical notes on urban development corridor for the next publication of the State of the World Cities report 2012/2013
Wrote policy memos on cities’ prosperity for the State of the World Cities report 2012/2013
Analyzed data and information, and prepared a research paper on megacities for the Financial Time Urban Development summit held in October 2011 in China
Egis Geoplan
- Intern - Consultant, Policy Analyst
2010 - 2010
Analysis of the level of Bangalore's master plan implementation. Analyzed the situation through a stakeholders analysis. Collected qualitative data through interviews with officials and various stakeholders. Prepared policy recommendations for the SCE group
Fondacio
- Project Manager
2007 - 2009
Managed and supervised the youth leader in 24 countries. Analysed local situation and challenges to enhance program efficiency. Advised the international board to sustain the project’s growth. Ensured local leader were properly equiped to carry out the mission of the organisation. Achieved a training tool published in French, English and Spanish. Trained the trainer program through yearly seminar in English and French. Travelled extansively (30% of time) in Southeast Asia – Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines – in West Africa – Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire – in the Middle east – Lebanon, and in Europe – Romania, Belgium, Switerzland and the UK. Supervised a fundraising comittee to develop the program (raised 450.000USD per year).
Fondation d'Auteuil
- Social Worker
Paris
2001 - 2003
Coached 70 troubled teenagers over 3 years to make them operate changes in their life. Analyzed and assessed their skills to re-oriente them toward better suited education. Partenered with social public stakeholerd :Child welfare and Judicial Protection of Youth