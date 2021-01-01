Menu

Claire FRIESS (GALOCHET)

  • Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH
  • Sales Operations Manager Regionaler Vertrieb

Home-Office

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Allemand, anglais
Sales, Marketing
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH - Sales Operations Manager Regionaler Vertrieb

    Commercial | Home-Office 2021 - maintenant

  • Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH - Verkaufsleiter-Assistentin

    Commercial | Neu-Ulm 2011 - 2020

  • Valeo Service - Account Manager

    Commercial | Stuttgart 2009 - 2011

  • Valeo Service - Field Marketer

    Commercial | Stuttgart 2006 - 2008

  • Valeo Service - Project Assistant

    Commercial | Stuttgart 2004 - 2006

  • I-Media - Assistante Marketing

    Marketing | La Seyne-sur-Mer (83500) 2003 - 2003

  • Office de Tourisme d'Avignon - Assistante Promotion

    Communication | Avignon (84000) 2002 - 2002

  • Marcus Evans - Marketing assistant

    Marketing | Londres 2000 - 2001

  • ICM Marketing - Researcher

    Marketing | Londres 1999 - 1999

Formations

Réseau