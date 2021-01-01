Retail
Claire FRIESS (GALOCHET)
Claire FRIESS (GALOCHET)
Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH
Sales Operations Manager Regionaler Vertrieb
Home-Office
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Allemand, anglais
Sales, Marketing
Automobile
Entreprises
Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH
- Sales Operations Manager Regionaler Vertrieb
Commercial | Home-Office
2021 - maintenant
Continental Reifen Deutschland GMBH
- Verkaufsleiter-Assistentin
Commercial | Neu-Ulm
2011 - 2020
Valeo Service
- Account Manager
Commercial | Stuttgart
2009 - 2011
Valeo Service
- Field Marketer
Commercial | Stuttgart
2006 - 2008
Valeo Service
- Project Assistant
Commercial | Stuttgart
2004 - 2006
I-Media
- Assistante Marketing
Marketing | La Seyne-sur-Mer (83500)
2003 - 2003
Office de Tourisme d'Avignon
- Assistante Promotion
Communication | Avignon (84000)
2002 - 2002
Marcus Evans
- Marketing assistant
Marketing | Londres
2000 - 2001
ICM Marketing
- Researcher
Marketing | Londres
1999 - 1999
Formations
University Of Birmingham (Edgbaston Birmingham)
Edgbaston Birmingham
1999 - 2000
Marketing
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Montpellier
1998 - 2002
Marketing - Vertrieb
Lycée Dumont D'Urville
Toulon
1996 - 1998
Lycée Dumont D'Urville
Toulon
1993 - 1996
Didier BENEDITO
Francisque LEBRUNIE
Grégory BOTBOL
Mickaël OUVRY
Olivier BERTHELOT
Romain MADER
Stéphan LEONARD
Stephane COULON
Tangui DIROU
Yvonne OUPRAXAY