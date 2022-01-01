Menu

Claire GAUTHIER

CLAIRE

  • Orrion Chemicals Orgaform - Ingénieur Développement

    2015 - maintenant En charge du marché de la formulation de démoulants:
    - Développe et optimise des formulations de démoulant majoritairement pour le marché du polyuréthane.
    - Cherche et teste de nouvelles matières premières en relation avec les fournisseurs.
    - Assure un reporting rigoureux et efficace de l'ensemble des résultats techniques.
    - Propose et pilote les plans d'expérience élaborée avec les autres membres de l équipe.
    - Assure le transfert des fabrications des produits que vous avez développé vers l usine.
    - En charge de l'accompagnement technique de l'équipe commerciale de l'introduction d'une nouvelle référence au support technique.

  • AkzoNobel - Manufacturing Support Chemist, Marine and Protective Coatings

    Thiverny 2013 - 2015 - Support the introduction and update of new Marine & Protective Coatings formulas and raw materials transferred from another factory on Sunshine system.
    - Responsible for all technical aspects of the transfer.
    - First batch supervision of all products introduced into the site.
    - Investigate the root causes of off-specification batches and implement effective preventing actions.
    - Organise and finalise agreement between technical, purchasing and suppliers for raw materials specifications (i.e Zinc Dusts…)

  • AkzoNobel - Development Chemist, Coil Australia and New Zealand

    Thiverny 2011 - 2013 - Develop and introduce a new 3 coat polyester pearl technology and and waterbased anti-fingerprint for Australian roofing market.
    - Introduce new laboratory assistants to the laboratory and training required for colour matching and for routine in-process and finish product testings.
    - Perform all necessary analysis and adjustments required for new formulations to be implemented for manufacture.
    - Investigate customer related issues associated with product reformulations and introduction of new products. Provide technical support to production and customers such as routine testing and troubleshooting.

