Claire GAUTHIER

Mes compétences :
Coating
Problem solving
Production
Entreprises
Orrion Chemicals Orgaform
- Ingénieur Développement
2015 - maintenantEn charge du marché de la formulation de démoulants:
- Développe et optimise des formulations de démoulant majoritairement pour le marché du polyuréthane.
- Cherche et teste de nouvelles matières premières en relation avec les fournisseurs.
- Assure un reporting rigoureux et efficace de l'ensemble des résultats techniques.
- Propose et pilote les plans d'expérience élaborée avec les autres membres de l équipe.
- Assure le transfert des fabrications des produits que vous avez développé vers l usine.
- En charge de l'accompagnement technique de l'équipe commerciale de l'introduction d'une nouvelle référence au support technique.
AkzoNobel
- Manufacturing Support Chemist, Marine and Protective Coatings
Thiverny2013 - 2015- Support the introduction and update of new Marine & Protective Coatings formulas and raw materials transferred from another factory on Sunshine system.
- Responsible for all technical aspects of the transfer.
- First batch supervision of all products introduced into the site.
- Investigate the root causes of off-specification batches and implement effective preventing actions.
- Organise and finalise agreement between technical, purchasing and suppliers for raw materials specifications (i.e Zinc Dusts…)
AkzoNobel
- Development Chemist, Coil Australia and New Zealand
Thiverny2011 - 2013- Develop and introduce a new 3 coat polyester pearl technology and and waterbased anti-fingerprint for Australian roofing market.
- Introduce new laboratory assistants to the laboratory and training required for colour matching and for routine in-process and finish product testings.
- Perform all necessary analysis and adjustments required for new formulations to be implemented for manufacture.
- Investigate customer related issues associated with product reformulations and introduction of new products. Provide technical support to production and customers such as routine testing and troubleshooting.