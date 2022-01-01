Claire GEYELIN

-
Google
- SEEMEA Search Product Deployment Specialist
Paris
2012 - maintenant
-
Google
- Industry Manager / Directrice de clientèle
Paris
2007 - 2012
Drive and Grow Business Revenue on digital advertising products.
Provide advice on national and international digital strategies and implementations.
Advertisers portfolio : CPG (Nestle, Ferrero, Heineken, Lactalis, Orangina-Schweppes, Clarins) and Luxury (Richemont group, PPR Luxury group, Hermes).
Agencies portfolio : ZenithOptimedia, KR Media, Havas Media.
-
Google
- Account Manager / Responsable clientèle
Paris
2005 - 2007
Developing and managing revenue and relationships with direct clients and agencies.
-
OECD
- Registration Manager at the Forum ; Editorial Coordinator
Paris
2003 - 2004
In the Communication Department of the OECD :
- registration and coordination of the OECD forum (logistics, organisation, advertising, marketing...)
- editorial assistant at the OECD Observer magazine (both French and English editions) and other OECD publications (OECD in figures, policy briefs ...)