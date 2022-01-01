Menu

Claire GEYELIN

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Google - SEEMEA Search Product Deployment Specialist

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Google - Industry Manager / Directrice de clientèle

    Paris 2007 - 2012 Drive and Grow Business Revenue on digital advertising products.
    Provide advice on national and international digital strategies and implementations.
    Advertisers portfolio : CPG (Nestle, Ferrero, Heineken, Lactalis, Orangina-Schweppes, Clarins) and Luxury (Richemont group, PPR Luxury group, Hermes).
    Agencies portfolio : ZenithOptimedia, KR Media, Havas Media.

  • Google - Account Manager / Responsable clientèle

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Developing and managing revenue and relationships with direct clients and agencies.

  • OECD - Registration Manager at the Forum ; Editorial Coordinator

    Paris 2003 - 2004 In the Communication Department of the OECD :
    - registration and coordination of the OECD forum (logistics, organisation, advertising, marketing...)
    - editorial assistant at the OECD Observer magazine (both French and English editions) and other OECD publications (OECD in figures, policy briefs ...)

