Claire GIVERNE

I am in charge of the Media Operations in France. As such, I am leading the following areas:
• I am the key point of contact for Planning agency: 1. give consultancy on media plans for all brands; 2. provide input for yearly agency evaluation
• Overall leading key processes in media: 1. getting media plans ready and approved on time; 2. lead media Control Self Assessment preparation
• Ensuring close follow-up of media budget: 1. follow-up of media budgets versus commitments; 2. oversee the invoicing process
Mes compétences :
Communication
Agency partnership
Operational Excellence
Supplier relationship management
Project management
Marketing
PLV
Achats
Organisation