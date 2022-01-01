Menu

Claire GIVERNE

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

I am in charge of the Media Operations in France. As such, I am leading the following areas:
• I am the key point of contact for Planning agency: 1. give consultancy on media plans for all brands; 2. provide input for yearly agency evaluation
• Overall leading key processes in media: 1. getting media plans ready and approved on time; 2. lead media Control Self Assessment preparation
• Ensuring close follow-up of media budget: 1. follow-up of media budgets versus commitments; 2. oversee the invoicing process

Mes compétences :
Communication
Agency partnership
Operational Excellence
Supplier relationship management
Project management
Marketing
PLV
Achats
Organisation

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Media Assistant Brand Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant Je suis en charge des opérations et budgets media, main dans la main avec l’agence Media, les marques et les équipes Finances.

  • Procter & Gamble - In Store Assistant Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - 2014 Sur les catégorie(s) et les clients dont j'ai la charge, je gère la conception et la recommandation des plans de communication en magasin au meilleur ROI via l'ensemble des outils/supports de communication In Store (PLV Promo et Permanente, Solutions (Animations, Store Solutions, Premiums...) et je me porte garant de l'excellence de l'execution de ces plans.

  • Procter & Gamble France - In Store Solutions & Delivery

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2011 En charge du développement et des achats des matériels et Publicité sur le Lieu de Vente (PLV) destinés aux opérations en magasin et aux lancements de nouveaux produits, suivi et reportings des opérations.
    Je suis responsable des marques: Ariel, Bonux, Gama, Mr Propre, Febreze, Swiffer, Gillette, Braun, Oral-B, Pringles, Duracell et des opérations multimarques.

  • Procter & Gamble France - Marketing Oral Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2007 - 2009 Responsable de la communication below the line des marques Oral Care: Oral-B, Fluocaril, Parogencyl, Fixodent.
    Création et optimisation des sites internet des marques.
    Développement des packagings multilingues.
    Mise en place d'opération d'échantillonage.

  • Procter & Gamble France - Marketing & Ventes Pet Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2004 - 2007 Bras droit du directeur commercial, en charge du suivi budgétaire et commercial.
    En charge du programme de fidélisation de la marque Eukanuba.
    Coordinatrice des réunions natianales annuelles des ventes.

  • Efficom Paris - Professeur d'Anglais / Opératrice télémarketing

    2001 - 2002

Formations

  • University Of Louisiana At Lafayette (Lafayette)

    Lafayette 2000 - 2001 MBA

    Assistante du directeur du MBA/Professeur de marketing

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen 1999 - 2001 DESS - Master 2 Franco-Américain d'Affaires Internationales

    Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.

