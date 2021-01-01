Clémence AMOURETTE

-
Marketing | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
PO Sales Force Marketing
-
Webpopulation
- Chef de projet
Autre | Paris (75000)
2017 - 2020
Clients : Maison Lejaby, Dualist, Zapa, Hespéride, Atmosphera, Tati, Granado, Aeroclub de France
Gestion de projet :
• Pilotage du lancement des sites e-commerce desktop, mobile, tablette, bornes, espace pro. (Brief, rédaction des cahiers des charges fonctionnels, définition des plannings et budgets, recettage en flux tendu avec les équipes techniques)
• Définition et recommandations sur la stratégie e-commerce & CRM cross canal
• Mise en œuvre et suivi des projets (sous JIRA – logiciel gestion de projets)
• Pilotage/gestion des équipes de création, intégration, développement et marketing
• Suivi quotidien de la production avec des kicks offs inspirés de la méthode agile SCRUM.
• Recommandations d'évolutions techniques & optimisations pour améliorer les performances du site, apporter de nouveaux services aux utilisateurs
• Coordination des évolutions et de la maintenance applicative de la solution WSHOP®, solution SAAS de commerce digital omnicanal.
Suivi de projet pour mise en place d'interfaçages avec différents acteurs (CEGID, Y2, Orly, Amazon, Facility, Zendesk)
E-store manager :
• Recommandations stratégiques sur l’animation commerciale du site & mise en place des opérations
• Gestion du contenu web : catalogue produits, animation du front-end, analyse des performances, merchandising,
• Suivi des KPI, de la stratégie d’acquisition & mise en place des optimisations SEO
-
Ak-Project
- Directrice des projets
Dakar
2016 - 2017
Clients : Eiffage, Teyliom, Kirène avec Orange, Sénégalaise de l'Automobile, Librairie Les 4 Vents, Ambassade De France, Coopération Italienne, Institute Pasteur, Groupe Kirène, Multidis, PCCI, Sofiex, Myria Consulting
Création de sites web :
- recueil des besoins
- suivi de production
- rédaction
- intégration des contenus
- référencement
Définition et mise en place de la stratégie commerciale
Suivi clients
Webmarketing : Campagnes Adwords, Réalisation de vidéo publicitaire, Newsletters, Jeux de Marketing viral
Coordination avec l'animation des réseaux sociaux
Management des équipes : production et chefs de projets
-
Ak-Project
- Chef de projet editorial
Dakar
2015 - 2016
Clients : Eiffage, Kirène avec Orange, Terrou-Bi, Sénégalaise de l'Automobile, Groupe Kirène, Total Sénégal, Wizall
Animation de communautés sur les réseaux sociaux
Conception et pilotage de stratégies social média
Conception et déploiement de jeux de marketing viral (Apps Facebook, quiz, jeux concours )
Pilotage et déploiement de campagnes de promotion digitales
Monitoring & Reporting
Rédaction de sites web
-
Samu Social Sénégal
- Chargée de communication
2015 - 2016
• Relation presse ( rédaction de communiqués et dossiers de presse )
• Développement de supports de communication ( trame news letter, vidéo)
• Animation du site web et de la page facebook
-
Comptoir des Cotonniers
- Seller / Conseil - Vente
Paris
2013 - 2014
Analysis of the communications strategy
Training of staff
Merchandising and windows store
Implementation of communications actions
Customer relationship
Replacement of the manager
Follow-up of the objectives
Analyse de la stratégie de communication
Mise en place des actions de communication
Réalisation de merchandising
Relation Client
Suivi des objectifs
-
TWC - L'Amy (Nina Ricci, Chevignon, Lolita Lempicka)
- Communication Manager Trainee / Chargée de communication stagiaire
2013 - 2013
• Creation of POS-A( briefings, followed supplier, evaluation prototypes, visual centring)
• Relation pressees ( organization of press day, realization of displae, création lookbook)
• Business intelligence («Argus»of the press, elaboration of press book)
• Development of communication mediums (book of brands, web site, window stickers)
• Organization of events(relation with providers, estimate, visual centring, follow-up of the installation)
• Création de PLV ( brief, suivi fournisseur, évaluation prototype, cadrage visuel)
• Relation presse ( réalisation de présentations, création lookbook...)
• Veille concurrentielle (argus de la presse, élaboration press book)
• Développement de supports de communication (book des marques, book de vente, site internet, vitrophanies)
• Mise en place d’évènements (relation avec les prestataires, devis, cadrage des visuels, suivi de l’installation)
-
Club de soccer les Dragons de Drummondville, Canada, QC
- Communication Manager Trainee / Chargée de communication stagiaire
2012 - 2012
• Development of communication mediums, graphic creation (lnotebook, pamphlets ...)
• Relation presses (writing of press releases, Journalistic relaunching, organization of a press conference, relationship with journalists)
• Organization of events (realization of communications tools, coordination with providers, logistic and administrative follow-up)
• Internal communication (board meeting organization and information meeting)
• Développement de supports de communication, création graphique (livrets, pamphlets ...)
• Relation presse (rédaction de communiqués de presse, relance des journalistes, organisation d’une conférence de presse, suivi relationnel avec les journalistes durant la saison)
• Organisation d’évènements (réalisation des outils de communication, coordination avec les différents acteurs, suivi logistic et administratif)
• Communication interne (organisation de conseils d’administration, de réunions d’information avec les gérants d’équipes et les entraineurs)
• Missions ponctuelles (suivi administratif, logistic, contact avec les parents et les joueurs, animation d’activités ...)
Faits marquants : gestion des conflits.
-
SMEREB
- Operational Manager / Manageur opérationnel
2011 - 2011
Mutualist adviser(2010) and Operational Manager (2011)
• Management of a team of 5 people (animation of meetings, training)
• Follow-up of the ojectives
• Interpersonal skills with the schooling, intervention to present SMEREB
• Sale/advice of mutuals and insurances
Conseillère mutualiste (2010) et manageur opérationnel (2011)
• Encadrement d’une équipe de 5 personnes
• Suivi des objectifs
• Animation de réunions
• Relationnel avec les scolarités, intervention pour présenter la SMEREB
• Vente/conseil de mutuelles et assurances
-
Bunkabus, Irlande
- Assistant of communication / Assistante communication stagiaire
2010 - 2011
• Redaction of english articles
• Assistant to the website development
• Realization of an interactive card (google)
• Rédaction d’articles en anglais
• Aide au développement du site internet
• Réalisation d’une carte interactive (google)
Faits marquants : immersion dans une culture différente.
-
CRCI Franche-Comte, service Intelligence Economique
- Communication Manager Trainee / Chargée de communication stagiaire
2010 - 2010
• Realization of an audit, diagnosis in communication and recommendation
• Change of the visuak identity (organization of a challenge, writing of the specifications, creation of the graphics standards)
• Participation to the organization of seminaries
• Design of communication mediums
• Contact with graphic chain
• Animation of a WAR ROOM to l’ISIFC of Besançon (2013)
• Réalisation d’un audit, diagnostic en communication et préconisation
• Nouvelle identité visuelle (organisation d’un challenge, rédaction du cahier des charges, création de la charte graphique)
• Participation à l’organisation de séminaires
• Conception d’un livret de présentation
• Contact avec les imprimeurs
• Animation d'une War Room pour l'ISIFC (octobre 2013)
-
Etam lingerie
- Seller / Vendeuse
Clichy
2009 - 2009
• Merchandising and windows store
• Logistic, administrative ( follow-up of the objectives, management of cash register, reception/sending parcel)
• Réalisation de merchandisings et de vitrines
• Logistic, administratif ( suivi des objectifs, gestion caisse, reception/envoi colis)
-
Princesse Tam Tam
- Stagiaire
Paris
2007 - 2009
Assistant of communication and marketing
• Participation in the design of a mailing
• Elaboration of the assessment of the mailing
• Briefig of agency
• merchandising in store
• Follow-up of negotiation in the corner kikck «Nouvelles Galeries Lafayettes» Boulevard Haussmann in Paris
Seller
• Training of staff
• Merchandising and windows store
• Replacement of the manager
• Logistic, administrative ( follow-up of the objectives, management of cash register, reception/sending parcel)
Assistante marketing et communication
• Participation à la conception d’un mailing
• Élaboration du bilan du mailing
• Participation au brief d’agence
• Réalisation check listes magasins
• Aide à l’implantation de nouveaux produits
• Suivi de la négociation relative au corner des Galeries Lafayettes Blvd Haussmann
Vendeuse - conseillère
• Formation personnel
• Réalisation de merchandisings et de vitrines
• Remplacement de la responsable
• Logistic, administratif ( suivi des objectifs, gestion caisse, réception/envoi colis)
-
Princesse Tam Tam
- Seller / Vendeuse
Paris
2006 - 2012
• Training of staff
• Merchandising and windows store
• Replacement of the manager
• Logistic, administrative ( follow-up of the objectives, management of cash register, reception/sending parcel)
• Formation personnel
• Réalisation de merchandisings et de vitrines
• Remplacement de la responsable
• Logistic, administratif ( suivi des objectifs, gestion caisse, réception/envoi colis)