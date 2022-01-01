Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Clémence PETIT
Ajouter
Clémence PETIT
DUNKERQUE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Construction
Organiser
Travail d'équipe
Entreprises
CPAM des Flandres
- Référente technique accueil
2012 - maintenant
AFEJI
- Téléconseillère
2012 - 2012
AFEJI
- Monitrice Educatrice
2010 - 2011
Formations
Institut Formation Et Recherche Travail Social IRTS
Loos
2007 - 2010
Lycée Institut Saint Vincent De Paul
Loos
2005 - 2007
Lycée Notre Dame Des Dunes
Dunkerque
2002 - 2005
Réseau
Alain DELCROIX ***
Benoit EVRAERE
Caisse Primaire D'assurance Maladie DES FLANDRES
Cyril KOMURKIEWICZ
Donia SELMI
Jérémy AMEDRO
Rémi TOP
Sauvage EMMANUEL
Veronique BEHAL
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z