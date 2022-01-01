Menu

Clément NION

White Plains

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agriculture
Broker
Commodities
Finance
Finance de marché
Forex
Sales
Sales trader
Trader

Entreprises

  • Bunge - Trader Grains

    White Plains 2014 - maintenant

  • Nidera France - Trader Junior Agricultural Commodities Markets

    2012 - 2014

  • Vivescia - Treasury department Intern

    REIMS Cedex 2012 - 2012

  • Agricote Futures - Sales Trader

    2011 - 2011 • Developed financial strategies and carrying out orders on agricultural commodities: futures, options, spreads, structured products.
    • Exchanges: Euronext Paris, Euronext Liffe, CBOT
    • Developed Access and VBA data basis

  • Agriculture and Agri-food Canada - Trainee

    2010 - 2010 Internship at the Agassiz Research Center of Agriculture and agri-food Canada (AAFC) supervised by Dr. Robert S. Vernon. The project is to test the efficacy of various wheat seed treatments on one or more species of wireworms.

  • Novandie - Stagiaire

    BIARS SUR CERE 2009 - 2009 Training period in the Novandie company. I had to build a new
    planning of production for each week with EXCEL and VBA program. This
    program is still used in the company and is going to be extended to
    the other factories.

Formations

Réseau