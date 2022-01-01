Clément PIGNAL

SUMMARY
Five years of experiences in Marketing, Institutional Sales, Business Development, and Office management.
Leading the first launch in the world for a new product in cardiology.
Field of excellence in pharmaceutical industry with focus on oncology and thrombosis.
Proficient in the following languages: French, English, Spanish.
Goal-driven individual, innovative/creative, dynamic with excellent cross-cultural communication/social skills.
ASPIRATION
Personal development through a management role in a pharmaceutical company leading the change through innovative products and new business models.
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Key account management
Gestion de projet
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
vaccines
Go to market
MDTP
product launch