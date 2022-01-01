Menu

Clément PIGNAL

Lyon

SUMMARY
Five years of experiences in Marketing, Institutional Sales, Business Development, and Office management.
Leading the first launch in the world for a new product in cardiology.
Field of excellence in pharmaceutical industry with focus on oncology and thrombosis.
Proficient in the following languages: French, English, Spanish.
Goal-driven individual, innovative/creative, dynamic with excellent cross-cultural communication/social skills.

ASPIRATION
Personal development through a management role in a pharmaceutical company leading the change through innovative products and new business models.

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Key account management
Gestion de projet
Industrie pharmaceutique
Management
vaccines
Go to market
MDTP
product launch

Entreprises

  • Sanofi Pasteur - Senior product manager - Latin America - Flu, Meningo, Pneumo

    Lyon 2014 - maintenant

  • Sanofi Mexico - Hypertension marketing manager

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Leading the strategy, marketing and communication for all antihypertensive drugs of the affiliate. 145 reps 1st and 2nd position.
    In charge of the first world launch of Aprovasc (new hypertensive drug) without global marketing support.
    Definition of the strategy, positioning, communication, pricing policy of the new product. Strategy well implemented and now replicated in the LATAM region.
    Product launched and now with more than 1Meuros sales in less than 8month of promotion putting the launch among the top 20 launch success in Mexico.
    In charge of an Advertising & Promotion budget of 1.7M€. Sales of franchise above 27Millions Euros.
  • Sanofi Mexico - Product manager cardiology/metabolism

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Leading the strategy, marketing and communication for 2 brands. 173 shared sales representatives.
    In charge of an Advertising & Promotion budget of 940K€. Sales above 15Millions euros.
    Implementing new commercial activies, price management.
    Achieving growth >10% with both mature products.

  • Sanofi MEXICO - Project manager Oncology Thrombosis - BU director office manager

    Paris 2008 - 2010 · Office manager: team coordination for the organization of the daily activities of the BU. Business reviews preparation and consolidation. Dashboards and KPIs realization, follow-up and communication, Brand team
    organization. PM and BU director support for the making of the marketing plans and budget preparation. Sales force meetings co-organization. Team coordination with the institutional sales department.
    · In charge of the key account management project development and implementation for the Oncology franchise.
    · Leader for the development and communication of a real time prescriptions monitoring tool for the Oncology franchise.
    · Management of a 200K€ budget to implement an aggressive action plan for Clexane/Lovenox. Project focusing on patient support programs and value added services for Trauma/orthopedist. Outcomes: network of 200 physical
    therapists trained and certified webcasts, patients support materials developed, strong sales force involvement, and launch of an internet website for the patients and physicians with more than 30K hits in 7months.
    · Traditional operational marketing: promotional campaign development for Taxotere and Eloxatin (sales aid and leave behind). Advisory board and market research projects co-organization. National prices committee case presentation preparation. Co-organization of international and national congress.
    · Oncology sales force training and scientific support for the franchise.
    · Business development analysis and forecast plans realized for oncology diabetes, derma and HIV products. Projects for both innovative and generics products.
    · Responsible of the suppliers’ selection for an in-house capitation project for diabetes (BGM, lab analysis,physicians-staff, IT, communications, security).

  • Sanofi - Oncology associate brand manager Intercontinental Region

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Oncology dept. of the Intercontinental region HQ. (>50countries reporting to HQ).
    Responsible of the development of the new regional promotional campaign. 2 global products, with more than 10 indications. (Taxotere – Eloxatin)
    Organization of regional meetings with local teams.
    In charge of various business development projects (market analysis, product analysis, synergies and sales forecast) on different therapeutic areas for both innovative products/devices and generics. At least one deal achieves (somatuline).
    Transversal activities: coordinating the communication and the different regional activities with the affiliates.
    Organization of 2 regional advisory boards.
    Countries marketing plans revision and consolidation.
    Creation of a regional virtual library with the full medical and marketing relevant for the new countries product managers (starter kit).
    Responsible of the analysis and the optimization of the royalties payments related to one of our product (>1meuros savings within our countries).
    Responsible of the coordination of the design and implementation of regional qualitative market analysis.

  • PFM research swrige - Market researcher

    2005 - 2005 Qualitative market research for the canadian pharmaceutical market.

  • COOP Cegep Eduard Montpetit CANADA - Stagiaire marketing

    2005 - 2005 In charge of the implementation of a new communication campaign targeting and opening the bookshop to a new clients category.
    In charge of the project “maximizing the customer cart” leading to the reorganization store layout.
    Responsible of the analysis of the margin and utilities per product project.

Formations

  • Business School IAE Lyon 3 University IAE (Lyon)

    Lyon 2006 - 2008 Master Major in Management of Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Technologies)

  • Halmstad University, School Of Business (Halmstad)

    Halmstad 2005 - 2006 Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics (Major in Business Administration)

  • IUTB Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2005 Marketing, sales techniques, finance & acountability, law, HR, international business.

