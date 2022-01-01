Clément PIGNAL

SUMMARY

Five years of experiences in Marketing, Institutional Sales, Business Development, and Office management.

Leading the first launch in the world for a new product in cardiology.

Field of excellence in pharmaceutical industry with focus on oncology and thrombosis.

Proficient in the following languages: French, English, Spanish.

Goal-driven individual, innovative/creative, dynamic with excellent cross-cultural communication/social skills.



ASPIRATION

Personal development through a management role in a pharmaceutical company leading the change through innovative products and new business models.



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Communication

Key account management

Gestion de projet

Industrie pharmaceutique

Management

vaccines

Go to market

MDTP

product launch