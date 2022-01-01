Clément PLEZ

Mes compétences :
Excel
SEO/SEM
Web analytics
Analyse
Business development
Aquisition de partenaire
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion des opérations
Acquisition de trafic
Entreprises
Delticom AG
- Team Lead Online Shop management
La Rochelle2018 - 2018Responsible for B2C tyres and spare parts online shops (about 200 websites)
Conversion optimization & Shop management
Team management: Shop managers and Conversion optimization manager
Delticom AG
- General Manager Business Unit - TyresNet GmbH
La Rochelle2016 - maintenant* Responsible for the Business Unit P&L
* Management of a 10 members outsourced team (IT, Online Marketing & Business development)
* Project management:
- Platform optimization for a better user experience and better conversion
- Process creation and description necessary to run the activity
Delticom AG
- Marketplace manager
La Rochelle2016 - 2017Responsible for the overall financial and business performance of the international marketplace activities: eBay, Amazon, Rakuten, Check24, Real, Cdiscount …
Process creation for easy marketplace integration in any country:
Development of a own product feeds generator tool
Delticom-AG
- Online Marketing Manager
2014 - 2015Sales development and Marketing budget management for channels marketplaces and price search engines in 16 countries:
- Product integration on the marketplace platform and price search engine
- Organization and management of the rollout in 16 countries
- KPI creation and reporting
Delticom AG
- Country Manager
La Rochelle2013 - 2014Responsible for the online marketing campaign (SEA, SEO, Affiliate, Newsletter, Price search engine)
Development of channel sales: sales through Marketplaces
Online shop conversion optimization: Idea for AB tests / Pricing test …
Mobivia Groupe (norauto - Midas- Carter Cash...)
- Demand manager - ATYSE GEIE
villeneuve d'ascq2011 - 2013Mobivia Group's members (Norauto - Midas - Carter Cash...) needs analysis and definition of product range (tyres) to store in warehouses.
Product expertise
Norauto
- Gestionnaire produit pneumatique
SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS2009 - 2011Product information management
Suppliers / wholesalers integration
Support the Shop networks (260 shops)