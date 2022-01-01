Menu

Clément PLEZ

La Rochelle

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Excel
SEO/SEM
Web analytics
Analyse
Business development
Aquisition de partenaire
Marketing opérationnel
Gestion des opérations
Acquisition de trafic

Entreprises

  • Delticom AG - Team Lead Online Shop management

    La Rochelle 2018 - 2018 Responsible for B2C tyres and spare parts online shops (about 200 websites)
    Conversion optimization & Shop management
    Team management: Shop managers and Conversion optimization manager

  • Delticom AG - General Manager Business Unit - TyresNet GmbH

    La Rochelle 2016 - maintenant * Responsible for the Business Unit P&L

    * Management of a 10 members outsourced team (IT, Online Marketing & Business development)

    * Project management:
    - Platform optimization for a better user experience and better conversion
    - Process creation and description necessary to run the activity

  • Delticom AG - Marketplace manager

    La Rochelle 2016 - 2017 Responsible for the overall financial and business performance of the international marketplace activities: eBay, Amazon, Rakuten, Check24, Real, Cdiscount …
    Process creation for easy marketplace integration in any country:
    Development of a own product feeds generator tool

  • Delticom-AG - Online Marketing Manager

    2014 - 2015 Sales development and Marketing budget management for channels marketplaces and price search engines in 16 countries:
    - Product integration on the marketplace platform and price search engine
    - Organization and management of the rollout in 16 countries
    - KPI creation and reporting

  • Delticom AG - Country Manager

    La Rochelle 2013 - 2014 Responsible for the online marketing campaign (SEA, SEO, Affiliate, Newsletter, Price search engine)
    Development of channel sales: sales through Marketplaces
    Online shop conversion optimization: Idea for AB tests / Pricing test …

  • Mobivia Groupe (norauto - Midas- Carter Cash...) - Demand manager - ATYSE GEIE

    villeneuve d'ascq 2011 - 2013 Mobivia Group's members (Norauto - Midas - Carter Cash...) needs analysis and definition of product range (tyres) to store in warehouses.

    Product expertise

  • Norauto - Gestionnaire produit pneumatique

    SAINGHIN-EN-MELANTOIS 2009 - 2011 Product information management
    Suppliers / wholesalers integration
    Support the Shop networks (260 shops)

Formations

