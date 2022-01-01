Clément ROLLIER

General Electric
- Directeur, R&D et Ingénierie Sectionneurs
Paris2014 - 2018
Alstom
- R&D manager
Saint Ouen2013 - 2014High Voltage disconnect switch :
- Development
- Homologation
- Troubleshooting
Alstom
- R&D project manager
Saint Ouen2010 - 2013- Follow and recommand R&D department strategy
- Lead and manage R&D development projects
- Organize and follow type tests on high voltage disconnect switch
Areva
- Test Engineer / Projects Leader
Paris La Defense2008 - 2010Lead R&D development projects
- 0 to 750,000CAD projects
- Return on investment and costs estimation
- Costs control
- Planning control
Lead, manage and perform homologation tests
- Ice tests (in laboratory and on site)
- Current withstand tests (in laboratory only)
- RIV and corona tests (in laboratory only)
- Current switching tests (in laboratory only)
- Mechanical tests (on site)
- Temperature rise tests (on site)
Manage unionized technicians
Tests reports, calculations and process redaction
Formations
maintenant
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal2005 - 2008Maîtrise en ingénierie en génie industriel
THEORIE DE L'ORGANISATION
GESTION DE PROJET
GESTION D'EQUIPE
GESTION ENVIRONNEMENTALE
MEMOIRE DE MAITRISE
Les inconvénients d'une forte implication des partenaires dans une relation client-fournisseur