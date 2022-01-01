Menu

Clément ROLLIER

MONTREAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • EMSPEC Inc. - Directeur des Opérations

    2019 - maintenant

  • General Electric - Directeur, R&D et Ingénierie Sectionneurs

    Paris 2014 - 2018

  • Alstom - R&D manager

    Saint Ouen 2013 - 2014 High Voltage disconnect switch :
    - Development
    - Homologation
    - Troubleshooting

  • Alstom - R&D project manager

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2013 - Follow and recommand R&D department strategy
    - Lead and manage R&D development projects
    - Organize and follow type tests on high voltage disconnect switch

  • Areva - Test Engineer / Projects Leader

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2010 Lead R&D development projects
    - 0 to 750,000CAD projects
    - Return on investment and costs estimation
    - Costs control
    - Planning control

    Lead, manage and perform homologation tests
    - Ice tests (in laboratory and on site)
    - Current withstand tests (in laboratory only)
    - RIV and corona tests (in laboratory only)
    - Current switching tests (in laboratory only)
    - Mechanical tests (on site)
    - Temperature rise tests (on site)

    Manage unionized technicians

    Tests reports, calculations and process redaction

Formations

  • maintenant

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2005 - 2008 Maîtrise en ingénierie en génie industriel

    THEORIE DE L'ORGANISATION
    GESTION DE PROJET
    GESTION D'EQUIPE
    GESTION ENVIRONNEMENTALE

    MEMOIRE DE MAITRISE
    Les inconvénients d'une forte implication des partenaires dans une relation client-fournisseur

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2002 - 2005 Diplôme d'ingénieur généraliste