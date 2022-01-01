Retail
Clement RUSSO
DIJON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ent Boeuf
- Charge d affaires plomberie cvc
2010 - maintenant
Ent Sanitel
- Charge d affaires plomberie cvc
2004 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine (Dijon)
Dijon
2002 - 2003
option d
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine (Dijon)
Dijon
2000 - 2002
option c
Lycée Hippolyte Fontaine
Dijon
1997 - 2000
Bac
