Clément SIMON

BNP Paribas
- CDO Collateral Administrator - Cash Manger Structured Products
Paris
2007 - maintenant
- Relationship Management for CTS “Structured Clients”
- CDO administration (2 CDO’s managed)
- Creation of noteholders reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly)
- Creation, development and integration of a new CDO Collateral Administrator function within BNP Paribas GCT Luxembourg
- Cash management on structured products (Around 30 SPV managed)
- Review of legal documentation related to structured Product
- Creation, development and integration of operational procedures
- Creation of reports, daily tasks, website management, trade activities
- Controls: creation of checklist to guide users in the implementation of procedures
- Projects development: automated reports, automated ratings update, automated income reconciliation