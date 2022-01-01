Menu

Clément SIMON

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - CDO Collateral Administrator - Cash Manger Structured Products

    Paris 2007 - maintenant - Relationship Management for CTS “Structured Clients”
    - CDO administration (2 CDO’s managed)
    - Creation of noteholders reports (weekly, monthly, quarterly)
    - Creation, development and integration of a new CDO Collateral Administrator function within BNP Paribas GCT Luxembourg
    - Cash management on structured products (Around 30 SPV managed)
    - Review of legal documentation related to structured Product
    - Creation, development and integration of operational procedures
    - Creation of reports, daily tasks, website management, trade activities
    - Controls: creation of checklist to guide users in the implementation of procedures
    - Projects development: automated reports, automated ratings update, automated income reconciliation

