Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Clément SIMON
Clément SIMON
Asnières-sur-Seine
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Procter & Gamble
- Supply Chain Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
L'OREAL Operations
- Purchasing
2011 - 2011
Procter & Gamble
- Material Supply Management
Asnières-sur-Seine
2010 - 2010
SAFRAN
- Supplier Quality Assurance
Paris
2009 - 2009
Formations
Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs (Lille)
Lille
maintenant
ESCP Europe (Genève)
Genève
2010 - 2011
International Project Management
Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs (Lille)
Lille
2005 - 2010
Mechanical Engineering
Amandine VILLETTE
Augustin CHARPENTIER
Charles-Edern BESNARD
Christian DE LA SAYETTE
Jacques KERNEUR
Jérôme PIOVAN
Lorraine DE BOUILLÉ
Rémi SEIGNEUR
Theodore BUCUR