Clement VIDAL

2013 - maintenantWorked on a C++ application for the Data Reduction Pipeline, used in spectral analysis of distant galaxy.
WYPLAY
- UI Software developer
ALLAUCH2013 - 2013Worked as a Python/C++ UI developer for embeded software in tv broadcasting environement.
Pixxim
- Lead developer
2011 - 2012Worked as a Lead developer on a "serious-game" project featuring:
- TCP Network communication for multiplayer simulations.
- Fully scriptable API using LUA
- Voip using TeamSpeak
...
Lexis Numerique
- Software Engineer
2010 - 2011Worked as a tool developer on an undisclosed AAA project on PS3, XBOX 360, PC.
I developed from scratch one of the level edition tool.
Innovative and narrative project with a lot of motion capture.
LookAtMyGame
- Co-Founder
2009 - 2010Co-Founder of the internet crowd funding website:
http://www.lookatmygame.com
Exkee
- Lead developer
2009 - 2010I worked at Exkee as a Lead developper driving a small team.
I worked on several Wii and PS3 prototype and one commercial WiiWare game called "Voodoo Dice"
The Bakery Animation Studio
- R&D Engineer
2008 - 2008Worked as a R&D C++ engineer on linux.
My main objective was to port the available Linux C++ library to windows.
I also worked on the internal GUI custom library, and on an internal chat software