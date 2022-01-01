Menu

Clement VIDAL

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • CNRS - Marseille Astrophysic Laboratory - Software Engineer

    2013 - maintenant Worked on a C++ application for the Data Reduction Pipeline, used in spectral analysis of distant galaxy.

  • WYPLAY - UI Software developer

    ALLAUCH 2013 - 2013 Worked as a Python/C++ UI developer for embeded software in tv broadcasting environement.

  • Pixxim - Lead developer

    2011 - 2012 Worked as a Lead developer on a "serious-game" project featuring:
    - TCP Network communication for multiplayer simulations.
    - Fully scriptable API using LUA
    - Voip using TeamSpeak
    ...

  • Lexis Numerique - Software Engineer

    2010 - 2011 Worked as a tool developer on an undisclosed AAA project on PS3, XBOX 360, PC.
    I developed from scratch one of the level edition tool.
    Innovative and narrative project with a lot of motion capture.

  • LookAtMyGame - Co-Founder

    2009 - 2010 Co-Founder of the internet crowd funding website:
    http://www.lookatmygame.com

  • Exkee - Lead developer

    2009 - 2010 I worked at Exkee as a Lead developper driving a small team.
    I worked on several Wii and PS3 prototype and one commercial WiiWare game called "Voodoo Dice"

  • The Bakery Animation Studio - R&D Engineer

    2008 - 2008 Worked as a R&D C++ engineer on linux.
    My main objective was to port the available Linux C++ library to windows.
    I also worked on the internal GUI custom library, and on an internal chat software

  • 10Tacle Studios Belgium - Tools & Engine Developper

    2006 - 2007 Worked as a C++ Tool developer for the in house level/assets editor.
    My main objectives were to add new features to the existing level editor

Formations

