Clio BATAILLON
Clio BATAILLON
COURTABOEUF
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hewlett Packard
- Business Analyst puis Chargée de Programmes Marketing
COURTABOEUF
2007 - 2009
SIC Marking
- Assistante marketing
Morancé
2005 - 2007
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lyon
2007 - 2008
Master Développement International des Entreprises
en alternance
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce MGE
Lyon
2005 - 2007
MARKETING ET GESTION DES ENTREPRISES
en alternance
Lycée Assomption Bellevue
Lyon
2003 - 2005
COMMERCE INTERNATIONAL
Audrey MUSTO
Audrey PARTRAT
Aurélie CELLE
Cécile GARDE
Elodie FILIPE
Guillaume DUDRAGNE
Sophie ALLELY
Thibault REYNAUD
Thierry LENOIR
Wan-Ping YI