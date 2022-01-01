Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Cliville CLÉMENT
Cliville CLÉMENT
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAS Buildinvest
- Assistant Chef de Réception
2011 - maintenant
Le Kilimandjaro Hotel 5 etoiles
- Agent de Réservation
2010 - 2011
Le Blizzard Hotel 5 etoiles
- Réceptionniste
2009 - 2010
Privilodges - Le Royal
- Réceptioniste
2009 - 2009
MKG Qualiting
- Chargé d'étude terrain junior
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université Chambéry Savoie
Chambery
2007 - 2009
Coventry University (Coventry)
Coventry
2006 - 2007
Business Management
Université Chambéry Savoie IUT Tech de Co
Annecy Le Vieux
2004 - 2006
Marketing/Communication
Réseau
Aline LEFEUVRE
Anthony MORAND
Aurélien CLERC-BEDOUET
David TOOFANEERAM
Guillaume FRANCOIS
Marie-Charlotte BULTÉ
Pascale GOILOT-RIPOCHE
Stéphane LOISON
Stéphanie BERTET PILON