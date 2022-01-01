Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cloé GRAMAIN
Ajouter
Cloé GRAMAIN
ROCHEFORT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Magazine FrancoFans
- Communication & Vente
2014 - maintenant
Netmédia Com
- Stagiaire Coordination Générale
2014 - 2014
Cognac Blues Passions
- Stagiaire Communication
2013 - 2013
La Poudrière
- Responsable Relations de Presse
2012 - 2014
Formations
IUT Sillac
Angouleme
2014 - 2015
Licence Professionnelle
Licence professionnelle obtenue avec mention bien
Lycée Maurice Merleau Ponty
Rochefort
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Alexia GAUTHIER
Charlotte BAKER
Emeline VINOT
Enora CAZENAVE
Eric LAROCHE
Favre KATIA
Jean-Paul LE MARCHAND
Stendy MALLET