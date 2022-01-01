Clotilde BERNARD

LoRa Project Director.
Dynamic, focused on objectives, strategy, business development.
Mes compétences :
UMTS
GSM
Team building
MVNO
Kaizen
5S
Process Analysis
Externalisation
LSS
3G
PMI
Conduite du changement
Entreprises
Bouygues Télécom
- Directeur de Projet Lora, IOT
Meudon2015 - maintenant
Bouygues Telecom
- Black Belt, Responsible for performance in Network Direction
Meudon2013 - maintenant
Bouygues Telecom
- Ingénierie Maquette Mobile
Meudon2010 - 2013
Altran CIS
- Consultant for Bouygues Telecom
Vélizy-Villacoublay2010 - 2011*Engineering of Bytel Mobile Testbed
*Green Belt Certified
Altran CIS
- Consultant for Orange Corporate
Vélizy-Villacoublay2006 - 2008Mobile Core Network NGN for Orange Corporate: *Technical and Economic strategic Migration studies and plan for Orange affiliates
*26 MCO affiliates signed
*Creation of Huawei Corporate Skill Center
Lore for Alcatel
- Senior Consultant
2005 - 2006TPM: Technical Project Manager for SFR Business Division at Alcatel.
Project: NGN Next Generation Network
Lore for ADP Telecom
- Coach - Trainer
2005 - 2005Coaching Direction Technical ADP team in MVNO models
Nortel Networks
- NodeB R&D
Toronto2000 - 2005* NodeB radio project manager
* Project Manager of externalisation of radio SW to India
* Team Leader
* Support engineer
* NodeB Validation Engineer