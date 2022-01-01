Menu

Clotilde BERNARD

Meudon

En résumé

LoRa Project Director.
Dynamic, focused on objectives, strategy, business development.

Mes compétences :
UMTS
GSM
Team building
MVNO
Kaizen
5S
Process Analysis
Externalisation
LSS
3G
PMI
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Télécom - Directeur de Projet Lora, IOT

    Meudon 2015 - maintenant

  • Bouygues Telecom - Black Belt, Responsible for performance in Network Direction

    Meudon 2013 - maintenant

  • Bouygues Telecom - Ingénierie Maquette Mobile

    Meudon 2010 - 2013

  • Altran CIS - Consultant for Bouygues Telecom

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2010 - 2011 *Engineering of Bytel Mobile Testbed
    *Green Belt Certified

  • Altran CIS - Consultant for Orange Corporate

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2006 - 2008 Mobile Core Network NGN for Orange Corporate: *Technical and Economic strategic Migration studies and plan for Orange affiliates
    *26 MCO affiliates signed
    *Creation of Huawei Corporate Skill Center

  • Lore for Alcatel - Senior Consultant

    2005 - 2006 TPM: Technical Project Manager for SFR Business Division at Alcatel.
    Project: NGN Next Generation Network

  • Lore for ADP Telecom - Coach - Trainer

    2005 - 2005 Coaching Direction Technical ADP team in MVNO models

  • Nortel Networks - NodeB R&D

    Toronto 2000 - 2005 * NodeB radio project manager
    * Project Manager of externalisation of radio SW to India
    * Team Leader
    * Support engineer
    * NodeB Validation Engineer

  • Sivan for Alcatel - Consultant

    1997 - 2000 Core Network Validation Engineer

Formations

  • CNISF

    Paris 1999 - 1999 ingénieur européen

  • PUCPR (Curitiba)

    Curitiba 1997 - 1997 Brésil

  • ESIGELEC

    Rouen 1994 - 1997 Ingenieur Telecommunications

Réseau