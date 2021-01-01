Retail
Raphaëlle DEFLESSELLE
Ajouter
Raphaëlle DEFLESSELLE
Meudon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
- Responsable performance SI
Meudon
maintenant
Bouygues Telecom
Meudon
maintenant
Formations
Ecole EPF
Sceaux
1993 - 1996
Telecom
Réseau
Caroline ANGIGNARD-GRANDE
Cécile FRANCHINI
Damien PERIES
Dominique FRANCESCHI
Franck DRUET
Nelly BARREAU
Olivier CROULARD
Pascale BOURRUST
Sandra DE GOUVEIA
Stephanie MAUREY
