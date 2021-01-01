Menu

Coline MIGNOT

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Energy industry - Asset manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Energy industry - Internal auditor

    2008 - maintenant

  • Energy industry - Cost estimator

    2004 - 2008

  • Energy industry - Market analyst

    2002 - 2004

Formations

Réseau