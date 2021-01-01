Retail
Coline MIGNOT
Ajouter
Coline MIGNOT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Energy industry
- Asset manager
2012 - maintenant
Energy industry
- Internal auditor
2008 - maintenant
Energy industry
- Cost estimator
2004 - 2008
Energy industry
- Market analyst
2002 - 2004
Formations
Université Paris Dauphine DEA 129
Paris
2006 - 2007
Sustainable development and technology transfert - Application to the Energy industry
HEC
Jouy En Josas
2000 - 2001
Ecole Supérieure Physique Chimie Industrielle
Paris
1996 - 2001
Réseau
Christine THOMAS
Emeline DEMAR
Jerome DOUCE
Leslie GERMON
Lionel TRAPET
Maximin SALLES
Mélanie FRAPPIER BRESSOLLETTE
Olivier MONTEIL
Pierre ABADIE
Valérie ALAUZE