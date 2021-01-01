Menu

Corinne CARINI

NARBONNE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Institution sevigne - Professeur des ecoles

    2009 - maintenant

  • Heli Air Monaco - Attachée Commerciale

    Monaco 1999 - 2004

  • Downtoner Magazine Memphis - Marketing and Sales

    1993 - 1995

Formations

Réseau