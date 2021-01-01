Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Corinne CARINI
Corinne CARINI
NARBONNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institution sevigne
- Professeur des ecoles
2009 - maintenant
Heli Air Monaco
- Attachée Commerciale
Monaco
1999 - 2004
Downtoner Magazine Memphis
- Marketing and Sales
1993 - 1995
Formations
IUFM Montpellier
Montpellier
2008 - 2009
Master 2
Université Paris VIII Institut D'Etudes Européennes
Saint Denis
1996 - 1996
Maîtrise
Réseau
Alain MOISSARD
Arnaud MEXMAIN
Bénédicte DAT
Fernando FERNANDES
Isabelle JAULT
Kristel BONIN
Michel TEIXEIRA
Nelson ANTONIO
Sophie MICHAUD
Thierry CABOT