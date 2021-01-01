Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Cyril CARPENTIER
Ajouter
Cyril CARPENTIER
Vélizy-Villacoublay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Project management
Functionnal software achitect
Entreprises
Altran
- Consultant/Project Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2013 - maintenant
Project manager at HP, sales operations department
Agixis
- Chef de projet informatique
Lyon
2012 - 2013
Direction projet de refonte TMS
Unilog-Logica-CGI
- Chef de projet informatique
2001 - 2012
Formations
INSA De Lyon
Villeurbanne
2008 - 2011
ingénieur Insa of
