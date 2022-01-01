Menu

Cyril CARRE

PARIS

En résumé

MANAGEMENT SKILLS
- SCRUM-1 certified
- Direct management
• Conflict management and resolution, Crisis management, Decision making
• Goals and orientations definition, sharing, enforcement and follow up
• Team building (hiring, lay off), Recruitment, Team management and Assessment
• Division of work, work organization, Skills development
• Team categories: functional and technical consultants, Professional Services, developers, operational teams

- Projects management
• IT strategy (solutions selection, deployment strategy, support organization, etc.), Risks management
• Workshops, Steering committees and project meeting animation
• Project management (V-model, Agile, SCRUM)
• Change management
• Coordination between several stakeholders, internal and external, business and technical, directional and operational
• Third-party contractors’ management: budget, contracts scoping, negotiation and enforcement, quality control, readjusting if necessary, SLA negotiation

-Supply-Chain management:
• Customer Service Management
• Procurement
• Distribution Process
• On-shelf availability
• Reverse flow management (pallets)
• Workflow and business process design and optimisation
• PLM
• VMI/CMI (1 to 1, mutualised and with stores)

CONSULTING SKILLS
• Software and IT projects both as a client and a contractor
− Project sizing (days and budget) and cost optimization, Project scoping
− Analysis, specification and validation of requirements, Interfaces design and tests, Unit testing, integration testing, debugging,
− DB basic knowledge and installation (Oracle, SQL Server), database mounting
− Software efficiency and quality auditing and assessment
− BI, Data transfer organization, definition and control, Deployment
− Infrastructure definition with technical experts, Software roadmap
• Request for Information (RFI), for proposal (RFP) and for Quotation (RFQ)
• Outsourcing organization and development, Process design or improvement, Benchmarking analysis, Business transformation, Strategy design

Mes compétences :
création d'entreprise
Retail
ERP
SCM
entrepeneur
chef de projet
Supply Chain
Approvisionnement
directeur de projet
Gestion de projet
Qualité logicielle
Configuration logicielle
Logiciel CRM
Édition de logiciels
IT Strategy
Logiciel libre
Conseil IT
Divalto
ODOO
OpenERP

Entreprises

  • LABORATOIRE PHYSIOSYNTHESE - Founder and General Manager

    2010 - 2013 Mission context and scope
    • Entrepreneurship project: introduce food supplement for food intolerances in France
    • First product: food supplement for diary intolerance
    • Two associates
    Activity
    • In charge of the administration management, regulations, finances, purchase, distribution and IT
    • Company creation
    • Suppliers’ research and management (Netherlands, China and India) to produce new item based on our own specification (galenic, brand, packaging, quality level). Contract writing and negotiations with suppliers, supply organization. Production and capacity planning taking into account packaging lead time coming from China, raw materials from India and factory in the Netherlands and India.
    • Storage and preparation third party research and management
    • Distribution management to drugstores, pharmacies, direct and indirect
    • Ecommerce website building with contractors
    • ERP set up (ODOO, called OpenERP at that time)
    • Finances management: treasury, accounting with accounting firms, funds research (business angels and public), relations with banks and link between banks and website

  • KIC-entreprises SARL - Transition Management & Consulting

    2010 - maintenant MAIN MISSIONS

    • CARREFOUR GROUP (15 months) : Strategic Consulting to implement a cross-European Supply-Chain for Private label, Procurement processes definition and book of requirement for a Call-to-tender system, Chep vs Euro pallets financial opportunity study.

    • INGENICO: Project manager to implement a repair center management solution on 4 sites in Canada/US and Italy

    • PEPSICO: Material Masterdata processes review with European Organization, Audit and recommendations on material masterdata governance, organization and workflows, Operational handover from the France to the West-European Organization, SAP context (masterdata and workflow).

    • DOMPRO-EPI Center (groupe ADEO) : Functional and financial auditing on an ERP implemented in 7 independent entities of the group, deployement strategy definition and presentation to the Group’s steering committee and supervisory board.

    • GALERIE LAFAYETTE – Consultancy on VMI for textile – 3 months

    • Strategic coaching onto Pre-sale practices, Consultancy practices and Project management for an HR Consulting company : how can we transform a training company onto a consulting company?

    • Beer Game organisation and animation (Educational game on Supply-Chain)

    • Short missions : Kyriba, Eckes Granini, Lindt, Achieve Global Spain, Generix France, Generix Spain, Nestlé Globe, Kraft Russia

    LANGUAGES
    Services in French, English, Spanish and Portuguese.

    INDUSTRIES
    • Professional Services and consultancy,
    • Software industry
    • Retail, Beverage, Food, Textile

    For more details, please get in contact with me.

  • GENERIX - Professional Services Manager and Business Expert

    Lezennes 2007 - 2010 • Team building and management
    • Coordination with SaaS and development departments
    • Contribution to ITIL implementation
    • First deployments on cloud environment to provide a portal to end-clients
    • Knowledge management
    • Team training on project management and delivery best practices
    • Internal training to helpdesk team, sales department
    • Software specification and roadmap
    • Presale for complex and/or international prospects
    • Projects sizing and validation of all commercial proposals, response to RFI, RFP and RFQ
    • New working processes and application in the new organisation

  • INFLUE - ERP project director

    2005 - 2007 • Project team building and management
    • Integrator management
    • Workshops organization and management with key-users to define business processes
    • Project scope definition and control
    • Business requirement and specification and book of requirements
    • Risks management and quality readjusting with integrator
    • Project planning creation and follow up with around 30 stakeholders
    • Integrator and key-users
    • Data transfer organization and control from 4 sources to the new system
    • Acceptance tests organization and control
    • Secure the delivery of the project in term of scope,
    • Internal communication management to prepare the company for the change
    • Project budget owner (500k€), finance organization through factoring, hard negotiations with integrator (50% of specifications were eventually financed by integrator)
    • Interfaces specification and tests
    • Technical implementation supervision: servers, interfaces, links with Pack Office, security standards respect, back up and restore implementation.
    • Steering committees organization and presentation
    • Key-users and end-users training organization
    • 1st and 2nd level supports organization

  • INFLUE - International Replenishment Consultant

    2001 - 2005 • Clients Project Manager and presale consultant
    • CRP and procurement system consultancy
    • Scope definition
    • Users training
    • Functional and technical analysis
    • Specifics definition, development follow up and implementation
    • Budget management
    • Business audit on software use and recommendations
    • Tens of projects addressed
    • Project management referee: methods building and training to other consultants

  • Kraft Foods - Project manager in Supply-Chain systems and master data manager

    1997 - 2001 • Project manager of the supply-chain systems: carriers, third-party warehouses, TMS, WMS, Transport automatic invoicing
    • Product masterdata management (dedicated team)
    • Masterdata SAP implementation for France
    • European workshops for global masterdata

  • Kraft Foods - Administrative supervisor and WMS project manager

    1994 - 1997 • WMS project manager
    • Coordination with English software editor and with Kraft IT teams in HQ
    • Business specifications
    • Development follow up and tests
    • Acceptance tests organization with teams on the field
    • Software configuration: warehouse organization, users’ rights (40 people), processes, translation to French
    • Warehouse physical and technical changes to cope to new system (product and locations labeling)
    • Users training (administrative and warehouse staff), users guide and book of processes writing
    • Radio data communication set up and preparation mobile terminals installation follow up
    • Technical installation organization and follow up: new computer, warehouse and offices communication cabling
    • Administrative team management: team building and management (6 people), inventory discrepancy reduction from 35 tons down to 25 kg within 18 months, ISO9002 certification preparation, warehouse cost reduction by improving operational processes

Formations

