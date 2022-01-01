Cyril CARRE

MANAGEMENT SKILLS

- SCRUM-1 certified

- Direct management

• Conflict management and resolution, Crisis management, Decision making

• Goals and orientations definition, sharing, enforcement and follow up

• Team building (hiring, lay off), Recruitment, Team management and Assessment

• Division of work, work organization, Skills development

• Team categories: functional and technical consultants, Professional Services, developers, operational teams



- Projects management

• IT strategy (solutions selection, deployment strategy, support organization, etc.), Risks management

• Workshops, Steering committees and project meeting animation

• Project management (V-model, Agile, SCRUM)

• Change management

• Coordination between several stakeholders, internal and external, business and technical, directional and operational

• Third-party contractors’ management: budget, contracts scoping, negotiation and enforcement, quality control, readjusting if necessary, SLA negotiation



-Supply-Chain management:

• Customer Service Management

• Procurement

• Distribution Process

• On-shelf availability

• Reverse flow management (pallets)

• Workflow and business process design and optimisation

• PLM

• VMI/CMI (1 to 1, mutualised and with stores)



CONSULTING SKILLS

• Software and IT projects both as a client and a contractor

− Project sizing (days and budget) and cost optimization, Project scoping

− Analysis, specification and validation of requirements, Interfaces design and tests, Unit testing, integration testing, debugging,

− DB basic knowledge and installation (Oracle, SQL Server), database mounting

− Software efficiency and quality auditing and assessment

− BI, Data transfer organization, definition and control, Deployment

− Infrastructure definition with technical experts, Software roadmap

• Request for Information (RFI), for proposal (RFP) and for Quotation (RFQ)

• Outsourcing organization and development, Process design or improvement, Benchmarking analysis, Business transformation, Strategy design



Mes compétences :

création d'entreprise

Retail

ERP

SCM

entrepeneur

chef de projet

Supply Chain

Approvisionnement

directeur de projet

Gestion de projet

Qualité logicielle

Configuration logicielle

Logiciel CRM

Édition de logiciels

IT Strategy

Logiciel libre

Conseil IT

Divalto

ODOO

OpenERP