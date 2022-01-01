Menu

Cyril CHATEAU

Gennevilliers

Welcome everyone!

I'm a Photographer living in Paris, I'm moving
throughout France and abroad.
You will discover through my gallery my artistic universe,
I offer my services for individuals or businesses.

www.cyrilchateau.com

N° SIRET :
527 809 495 00015

Contact me for any project!!
Email: contact@cyrilchateau.com

Creating Books (Models / Actors / Private)

Catalogs / Events / News.

Reports / Press

Fashion Show


Mes compétences :
Photographer

Entreprises

  • Soleil Sucré - Photographe Lingerie / Edition, Retouche & Catalogue

    Gennevilliers 2013 - maintenant Photographe lingerie pour le site e-commerce de la marque, 1er assistant photographe de la série Black Swan / Edition & Retouche / catalogue, affiches magasins, plv

  • Brachfeld - Assistant de Production & Shooting

    2012 - maintenant Assistant de Prod & Shooting pour Dior, YSL, Céline, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Project Runway" Europe Here We Come" S11/E12, Harper’s Bazaar US, Isabel Marant

    Fashion week: Dior, Olympia Le Tan, Julien David, Maiyet.

  • Direct photographic - Man & Van, driver, gestion du matériel en location

    2012 - maintenant

  • Hawaiisurf - Service PHOTO - WEB - PAO

    2008 - 2010 www.hawaiisurf.com

  • Cyril Chateau - Photographe Indépendant & Productions

    2006 - maintenant Photographe / Retoucheur / Direction Artistique

Formations

