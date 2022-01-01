Cyril COUTAUDIER

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Aéronautique
Gestion de projet
Production
Entreprises
Messier-Bugatti-Dowty (SAFRAN Group)
- Airbus Hamburg FAL Support team manager
2012 - maintenant- Coordination of a team of 4 service engineers working on landing gear,
braking & steering system and hydraulic equipment (A380 & Single Aisle)
- MBD local representative towards Airbus and airlines
- Budget planning and control
Messier-Bugatti (SAFRAN Group)
- Engineer
2001 - 2012From 2008 to 2012 (Hamburg , Germany) - Field Service Representative at Airbus Hamburg Final Assembly Line
- Troubleshooting on braking & steering system (A380 & Single Aisle)
- Troubleshooting on hydraulic equipment (A380)
- MB local representative towards Airbus and airlines
From 2004 to 2007 (Velizy-Villacoublay , France) - Modelling and Simulation Engineer
- Engineering manager for A400M modelling and simulation activities
- Technical expert on models for hydraulic & mechanical equipment/systems
- Support on the creation and development of the Modelling and Simulation
department
From 2001 to 2004 (Velizy-Villacoublay , France) - Project Manager
Responsible for parts of the braking & steering equipment:
- Certification of the technical modifications on in-service equipment
- Qualification & certification of parts of A318 steering equipment
ADULIS
- Technical engineer
1999 - 20011999/2001 (La Garenne Colombes , France) - Engineer
Sub-contracted to PSA Peugeot Citroën :
- Realization of acoustic models for diverse hydraulic elements
- Comparative studies of diverse hydraulic-acoustic software
DASSAULT AVIATION
- Engineer trainee
Saint-Cloud1999 - 19991999 (Saint-Cloud , France) - 4 months Engineer training course at Dassault Aviation
Modelling and simulation of the dynamic behaviour of Rafale aircraft during
braking
TRANSALP S.A.
- Engineer trainee
1998 - 19981998 (L’Albenc , France) - 3 months Engineer training course at TRANSALP S.A.
Study of the mechanical strength of playgrounds and implementation of a methodology realizing automatic calculations report
Formations
Institut National Polytechnique (Grenoble)
Grenoble1996 - 1999Mechanical Engineering Department