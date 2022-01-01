Menu

Cyril COUTAUDIER

HAMBOURG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Aéronautique
Gestion de projet
Production

Entreprises

  • Messier-Bugatti-Dowty (SAFRAN Group) - Airbus Hamburg FAL Support team manager

    2012 - maintenant - Coordination of a team of 4 service engineers working on landing gear,
    braking & steering system and hydraulic equipment (A380 & Single Aisle)
    - MBD local representative towards Airbus and airlines
    - Budget planning and control

  • Messier-Bugatti (SAFRAN Group) - Engineer

    2001 - 2012 From 2008 to 2012 (Hamburg , Germany) - Field Service Representative at Airbus Hamburg Final Assembly Line
    - Troubleshooting on braking & steering system (A380 & Single Aisle)
    - Troubleshooting on hydraulic equipment (A380)
    - MB local representative towards Airbus and airlines

    From 2004 to 2007 (Velizy-Villacoublay , France) - Modelling and Simulation Engineer
    - Engineering manager for A400M modelling and simulation activities
    - Technical expert on models for hydraulic & mechanical equipment/systems
    - Support on the creation and development of the Modelling and Simulation
    department

    From 2001 to 2004 (Velizy-Villacoublay , France) - Project Manager
    Responsible for parts of the braking & steering equipment:
    - Certification of the technical modifications on in-service equipment
    - Qualification & certification of parts of A318 steering equipment

  • ADULIS - Technical engineer

    1999 - 2001 1999/2001 (La Garenne Colombes , France) - Engineer
    Sub-contracted to PSA Peugeot Citroën :
    - Realization of acoustic models for diverse hydraulic elements
    - Comparative studies of diverse hydraulic-acoustic software

  • DASSAULT AVIATION - Engineer trainee

    Saint-Cloud 1999 - 1999 1999 (Saint-Cloud , France) - 4 months Engineer training course at Dassault Aviation
    Modelling and simulation of the dynamic behaviour of Rafale aircraft during
    braking

  • TRANSALP S.A. - Engineer trainee

    1998 - 1998 1998 (L’Albenc , France) - 3 months Engineer training course at TRANSALP S.A.
    Study of the mechanical strength of playgrounds and implementation of a methodology realizing automatic calculations report

Formations

  • Institut National Polytechnique (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1996 - 1999 Mechanical Engineering Department

