Cyril DE BAZELAIRE

T-SYSTEMS is DEUTSCHE TELEKOM’s corporate customer arm. Using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks, T-Systems operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions. With offices in over 20 countries and global delivery capabilities, T-Systems serves companies in all industries. 47,600 employees worldwide use their expertise and know-how to provide top-quality service. T-Systems generated revenue of around EUR 9.1 billion in the 2010 financial year.

Mes compétences :
Executive Search
Gestion de crise
GPEC
Recrutement
Réorganisation
Search
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Management
Organisation

Entreprises

  • T-SYSTEMS, DEUTSCHE TELECOM GROUP - Human Resources Business Partner

    2011 - maintenant Mes missions:
    • Accompagner la stratégie, conseiller le DRH et les Directeurs de BU.
    • Reporter dans une organisation matricielle complexe ; suivre les KPI’s.
    • Manager 4 chargées de recrutement ; conduire la relation avec les cabinets.
    • Piloter le projet de refonte de la GPEC dans le respect de la Politique Groupe.
    • Mettre en place la nouvelle organisation du Groupe en France (2011/2012).
    • Implémenter le nouvel outil d’évaluation des managers et d’identification des hauts potentiels (2012/2013).
    • Gérer les questions individuelles : créer les plans d’évaluation/de succession, d’augmentation, conduire les entretiens annuels & procédures disciplinaires.
    • Superviser, préparer, animer les DP/CHSCT de 5 sites dans un contexte social tendu ; organiser les élections CE et DP (2014).
    • Implémenter de nouveaux accords d’entreprise (temps de travail, temps de trajet, accord seniors, astreintes, NAO…).
    • Mettre en place et accompagner un PSE (2012), une cession de division de 550 salariés (L.1224-1 du code du travail), réaliser un plan de renouvellement de l’effectif (ruptures conventionnelles, licenciements, transactions…) dans le respect des contraintes légales et budgétaires.

  • APERLEAD - Consultant en recrutement

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Pendant presque 6 ans, j'ai exercé comme consultant en Cabinet de recrutement pour une clientèle de PME/PMI et de grands groupes internationaux (Veolia; Nestlé; JC Decaux; Stanley tools; Hermès...). Recrutement de DAF, contrôleur de gestion, Directeur commercial, Directeur Supply Chain, Directeur production, Directeur d'usine, DG et nombreux ingénieurs en informatique.

  • HARMON CONSULTANTS. - Consultant en recrutement

    Paris 2005 - 2008

  • IN EXTENSO - DELOITTE - Responsable du Service Juridique

    Lyon-2E-Arrondissement 2002 - 2004

  • MARSH & MC LENNAN - Responsable du Service Droit des Affaires

    Puteaux 2001 - 2002

  • MARSH & MC LENNAN - Chargé de missions auprès du Secrétaire Général

    Puteaux 1998 - 2001

  • LAFARGE - Juriste en Droit des Affaires

    Paris 1997 - 1997

  • MINISTERE DELEGUE AUX AFFAIRES EUROPENNES - Chargé de projet (stage)

    1996 - 1997

Formations