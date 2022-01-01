Cyril DUPONT

Graduate Industrial Engineer from CESI/ITII school with 10 years of experience in industrial sectors (Forklift industry, aerospace, automotive, electrical, medical, ...) I am now developping my career in purchasing consulting projects after a Purchasing & Supply Chain Master degree with AUDENCIA



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Automobile

Organisation

Industrie

International

Adaptation

Aéronautique

Auditeur ISO TS 16949

Rigoureux

Dynamique

Conseil en achat industriel