Cyril DUPONT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Graduate Industrial Engineer from CESI/ITII school with 10 years of experience in industrial sectors (Forklift industry, aerospace, automotive, electrical, medical, ...) I am now developping my career in purchasing consulting projects after a Purchasing & Supply Chain Master degree with AUDENCIA
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Automobile
Organisation
Industrie
International
Adaptation
Aéronautique
Auditeur ISO TS 16949
Rigoureux
Dynamique
Conseil en achat industriel