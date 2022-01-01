Menu

Cyril DUPONT

NANTES

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Graduate Industrial Engineer from CESI/ITII school with 10 years of experience in industrial sectors (Forklift industry, aerospace, automotive, electrical, medical, ...) I am now developping my career in purchasing consulting projects after a Purchasing & Supply Chain Master degree with AUDENCIA

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Automobile
Organisation
Industrie
International
Adaptation
Aéronautique
Auditeur ISO TS 16949
Rigoureux
Dynamique
Conseil en achat industriel

Entreprises

  • HutisA - Consultant Achats Industriels

    2014 - maintenant

  • Manitou Group - Global Sourcing Quality Auditor

    Ancenis 2012 - 2013 ALTEN Consultant
    Global Sourcing Quality Auditor for MANITOU Group (China) - 6 months

  • Aircelle - Quality FireWall

    Gonfreville l&#39;orcher 2012 - 2012 ALTEN Consultant
    Quality FireWall for AirCelle SAFRAN Group (Morocco) - 6 months

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Quality Suppliers Assurance (GAQO)

    Rueil Malmaison 2011 - 2011 ALTEN Consultant
    GAQO for PSA (France) - 3 months

  • Valeo - SQA Plastics Parts

    Paris 2011 - 2011 ALTEN Consultant
    SQA Plastics Parts for VALEO WS (France) - 9 months

  • Valeo - SQA Plastics Parts for VALEO Interior Controls - 3 months

    Paris 2010 - 2010 ALTEN Consultant
    SQA Plastics Parts for VALEO IC (France) - 3 months

  • MORA SAS - Plant Quality Manager

    2009 - 2009 Technical Plastic Injection
    Medias - Romanian Plant

  • MORA SAS - Supplier Quality Assurance

    2008 - 2009 Technical Plastic Injection

  • MORA SAS - Project Quality Responsible

    2006 - 2008 Technical Plastic Injection

  • CELTIPLAST - Conception and Methods of industrialization Technician

    JOUE LES TOURS 2004 - 2006 Plastic Extrusion

  • BAIN ET COMPAGNIE - Methods of Industrialization and Production Technician

    2002 - 2004 Plastic Extrusion

  • SECHEPINE - Auto Mechanic

    2001 - 2002 Renault Garage

Formations

