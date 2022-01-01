Menu

Cyril FAURE

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Jouve et Associés - Associé

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • RussellReynolds - Consultant

    2010 - 2012 Russell Reynolds Associates is a premier provider of senior-level executive search and assessment, serving clients globally for 40 years. We advise our clients on recruiting and retaining outstanding and impactful leaders, and help them mitigate the risks associated with senior level appointments.

  • McKinsey & Company - Associate Principal

    PARIS 2008 - 2010

  • McKinsey & Company - Engagement Manager

    PARIS 2006 - 2008

  • McKinsey & Company - Consultant

    PARIS 2004 - 2006

  • Renault-Nissan - Purchasing

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2001 - 2004

Formations

