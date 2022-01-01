Menu

Cyril GRATADOU

Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Restalliance - Responsable Marketing

    Lyon 2010 - maintenant

  • Hotel restaurant Le Savel - Gérant propriétaire

    2004 - 2009

  • Groupe Elior Division Ville - Responsable marketing

    1997 - 2004

  • Groupe Score - Responsable marketing

    1993 - 1997

Formations

  • ESSEC Business School (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 1991 - 1993

Réseau