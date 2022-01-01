Cyril LE BAILLIF

Bnpparibas
- Business analyst FpML
Paris
2002 - 2004
MUREX Business Analyst: front to back integration
- STAR/Murex reconciliation:
o MxML/FpML mapping specifications for all products.
o Reconciliation of all operation details and all cashflows.
- STAR/Murex interface:
o FpML/MxML mapping specification for swaptions, IRS, CS, FRA and Eatop Front to Back interface.
o OLK: support and enhancement.
- KONDOR/Murex:
o Implementation of an interface for ALM activity, for stantard products, and exotic one.
o Support and enhancement
- Murex/DESIS: extraction of files (QDO, QDF, FDO) to feed downstream applications like Transcom, RAID and BOGART:
o functional specifications for application system improvement
o Support and enhancement