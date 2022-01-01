Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cyril LEDENT
Ajouter
Cyril LEDENT
CHERBOURG-OCTEVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin cherbourg
- Controleur De Gestion
2014 - maintenant
leroy merlin caen
- Chef de secteur commerce
2011 - 2013
Chef de secteur rangement cuisine Leroy merlin mondeville (14)
leroy merlin Dreux
- Chef de secteur logistique
2011 - 2013
Formations
IAE Master 2 marketing
Caen
2008 - 2010
Gestion de production et logistique
Université De Caen
Caen
2004 - 2007
Administration Economique et Sociale
Réseau
Adrien VINCENT
Alexandre MOAL
Anthony QUEUDRUE
Aurélie ALMAND
Guillaume GRASSET
Manon PETITPAS
Paul CARRATALA
Richard GAUGER
Stéphanie KERCKHOEVE