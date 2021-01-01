Menu

Cyril MANCEL

PARIS

En résumé

Energetic and highly motivated person, always striving to provide excellence at every level.

Focus on employee experience and customer experience.

Building relationships with various management levels, divisions, and functional departments.
Providing value propositions, handling objections, preparing quotes, and closing sales.
Results-oriented manager with strong experience in sales and strategic marketing, with strong analytical skill.

Leader, Coach and mentor of staff on effective direct sales skills and sales processes.

Mes compétences :
International sales
Leadership
Management

Entreprises

  • UL - Sr. Sales Manager EMEA - Retail & Industry, Materials & Supply Chain

    2019 - maintenant Leading the sales team in EMEA for the Business Unit Retail & Industry, Division Materials & Supply Chain

    Drive the business & revenue for TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification, Advisory services...) and software solutions for Chemical Data Management, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Supply Chain and Product Stewardship across multiple industries & markets.

  • UL - Sales Manager EMEA & LATAM - Product Supply Chain Intelligence

    2017 - 2019 Manage the sales team in EMEA + LATAM.

    Focused on market growth, retention of customers, and revenue for the product line Prospector that provide software & services in the field of Digital Marketing, Digital Media, Lead Generation and CRM Integration to suppliers in the chemical industry (Personal Care & Cosmetics - Household & Industrial Cleaners - Plastics - Paint & Coatings - Food, Beverage & Nutrition - Lubricants LMF...)

  • UL - Head of Sales Europe - Materials & Ingredients

    2015 - 2017 Manage a Team of 12+ people in EMEA.

    Focused on market growth, retention of customers, and revenue for the product line Prospector that provide software & services in the field of Digital Marketing, Digital Media, Lead Generation and CRM Integration to suppliers in the chemical industry (Personal Care & Cosmetics - Household & Industrial Cleaners - Plastics - Paint & Coatings - Food, Beverage & Nutrition - Lubricants LMF...)

  • UL - Senior Account Executive

    2010 - 2015 IDES.com and Innovadex.com, part of UL Information & Insights, are the leaders in vertical search for raw materials, ingredients and equipment for plastics, cosmetics, cleaners, coatings, adhesives, inks, lubricants, food and beverages. Our online services include lead generation, lead and data management, media, as well supply chain information solutions.

  • France Dentaire - Responsable du Département Export

    2007 - 2009 FRANCE DENTAIRE (Groupe FDSA ; CA : 2,7 Mio. Euro en 2008)
    Distributeur et fabricant de consommables dentaires

  • SAGEM Communications - Area Sales Manager

    PARIS 2004 - 2007 Responsable des Opérateurs Historiques (Belgique, Portugal, Autriche et Suisse - CA : 10 mio. d’Euro) pour Terminaux d’Impression, Terminaux Résidentiels et Broadband

  • Société de Presse Passion - Communication & Stratégie

    2004 - 2007 Développer le Magazine "Berlinette Mag" spécialisé sur Alpine et Renault Sportives, et trouver de nouvelles alternatives de distribution en France et à l'Etranger.(www.berlinettemag.com)

Formations

  • UL University (Internal Program) (Northbrook)

    Northbrook 2017 - 2017 Global Leadership Program

    This is an one year extensive program - with classes hold across the world (China, Colorado (US), Italy and Japan) and intensive homework done in between the sessions - focussed on leadership, global emersion and increasing enterprise value. It is awarded to high performers with essential leadership skills.

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Getafe)

    Getafe 2002 - 2003

  • European School Of Business (ESB) (Reutlingen)

    Reutlingen 1998 - 2000

  • ESB Reutlingen (Reutlingen)

    Reutlingen 1998 - 2000

  • CESEM - NEOMA Business School (Ex Reims Management School)

    Reims 1996 - 1998

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce CESEM

    Reims 1996 - 1998

