Cyril THEVENOT
Ajouter
Cyril THEVENOT
Annonay
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Excelvision
- Responsable Service Clients
Annonay
2018 - maintenant
Excelvision
- Planificateur / Approvisionneur
Annonay (07100)
2015 - 2017
Thales
- Responsable Flux Directs
Valence (26000)
2014 - 2015
Amcor
- Adjoint Responsable Supply-Chain
Froges (38190)
2012 - 2013
Constellium
- Chef de projet IT
Voreppe (38340)
2010 - 2011
Soitec
- Chef de projet Supply-Chain
Bernin
2008 - 2009
Formations
IAE Master 2 MSICL
Grenoble
2007 - 2009
Master
Réseau
Adnane JEGHOUT
Club Cadres DROME ARDECHE
Dimitri CELLIER
Duan ZHENG
Elie FEROUSSIER
Esmee IMBERT
Frederic GIRANTHON
Jeremy GRAF
Rémy EYNARD
Romain MOTTE