Menu

Cyril THEVENOT

Annonay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Excelvision - Responsable Service Clients

    Annonay 2018 - maintenant

  • Excelvision - Planificateur / Approvisionneur

    Annonay (07100) 2015 - 2017

  • Thales - Responsable Flux Directs

    Valence (26000) 2014 - 2015

  • Amcor - Adjoint Responsable Supply-Chain

    Froges (38190) 2012 - 2013

  • Constellium - Chef de projet IT

    Voreppe (38340) 2010 - 2011

  • Soitec - Chef de projet Supply-Chain

    Bernin 2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau